Three Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Reserved Officers’ Training Corps senior cadets have earned the rank of Distinguished Military Graduate from the U.S. Army Cadet Command
They are Evan Baker, Landen Berlin and Samuel Dickinson.
The honor is bestowed upon cadets placing among the top 20% nationally of Army ROTC graduates, based upon grade point averages, strong performance in the Army’s combat fitness test and providing exceptional leadership during their training.
“These seniors are excellent cadets with bright futures thanks to the values and education they enjoy [at Rose-Hulman],” said Lt. Col. Ben Schneller, professor of military science at Rose-Hulman.
Baker, a mechanical engineering major from Springville, Indiana, is the first sergeant in the battalion’s engineering company and was a Ranger Challenge team member for two years.
Berlin is awaiting commission to become an infantry officer, possibly with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The civil engineering student from Dacula, Georgia, is currently the battalion’s supply officer after serving as a team and squad leader.
Dickinson is a software engineering major who has been a platoon and company sergeant within the Army ROTC program. The Arcola, Illinois, native is planning to be a second lieutenant in the Indiana Army National Guard.
The Army ROTC program’s Wabash Battalion includes cadets attending Rose-Hulman, Indiana State University, University of Southern Indiana, DePauw University, University of Evansville, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Vincennes University.
— Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology provided this item to the Tribune-Star.
