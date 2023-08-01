Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 Performing Arts Series season, which takes please at Rose's Hatfield Hall Theater.
Tickets can also be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
Tickets are now on sale for the following shows:
Whose Live Anyway?
September 17 - 7:30 p.m.
Cast members of the TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" present their new improv tour, offering hilarious improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will provide witty scenes they invent before the audience's eyes – and pleasure.
Tickets start at $45.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438025
VOCES8
October 26 - 7:30 p.m.
The 2023 Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble has inspired people through music and their shared joy of singing a cappella with a celebration of diverse musical expressions. The group is passionate about music education through its VOCES8 Foundation, which actively promotes Music Education for All.
Tickets start at $15.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438666
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: The Nutcracker
November 16 - 7:30 p.m.
A company of more than 55 dancers will present this treasured fairytale that follows a young girl’s journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes, and an army of mice. Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable holiday music. This event is being supported by an Arts Illiana grant.
Tickets start at $45.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438667
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
December 22 - 7:30 p.m.
Grammy Award-winning musician Chip Davis leads this group in presenting a concert that has been a holiday favorite for more than 35 years. The show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions that introduced the group's distinctive sound to America.
Tickets start at $65.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438668
Napoleon Dynamite Live!
January 16, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
This unique evening includes a full screening of the independent classic "Napoleon Dynamite" movie, followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). The show is a blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party.
Tickets start at $25. (VIP pre-show meet-and-greet opportunity/premium seating available at $125.)
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438669
The Peking Acrobats
February 10, 2024 – 7:30 p.m.
This internationally renowned group has dazzled audiences with its daring form of Chinese acrobatics. Members push the limits of human ability with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control while atop a precarious pagoda of chairs, trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting, and gymnastics.
Tickets start at $25.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438670
Drum Tao
March 15, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
This pulse-pounding performance blends highly physical, large-scale drumming with precision choreography, contemporary costumes and dramatic, innovative stage design.
Tickets start at $25.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438671
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
April 20, 2024 - 7:30 p.m.
Playful, virtuosic and wickedly amusing, this eccentric group of seasoned performers provide a witty, quirky and irreverent evening of sheer entertainment. They have lasted longer than Led Zeppelin, played more gigs than the Rolling Stones and rocked harder than Dwayne Johnson.
Tickets start at $15.
Ticket link: https://hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438672
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
