'Reza Edge of Illusion' coming to ISU

An accomplished illusionist and magician will perform in the Indiana State University’s Performing Arts Series Oct. 25.
Reza Edge of Illusion is at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium at Tirey Hall.
The show is filled with “fantastic feats and tricks that will blow one’s mind,” according to a university news release.
“More than than performing on a stage, Reza infuses state of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic firsthand,” the university said. “Perhaps Reza’s greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.”
Reza’s tour and television appearances have played to over 30 million viewers on networks such as MTV, A&E, The CW, PBS, Reelz, CX, Fuji, and Telemundo as well as live venues including the Alamodome in San Antonio), Philips Arena in Atlanta, Villanova Pavilion in Philadelphia) and Mundo Imperial Forum in Acapulco.
Tickets are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $23 to $25, faculty and staff tickets are $20 to $22 and youth (ages 2-12) tickets are $5. ISU students are admitted for free with valid ISU identification.
To purchase tickets, call 877-478-8497 or visit the ticket office at ISU Hulman Center. For more information, go to www.hulmancenter.org.
There will be no pre-event or meet-and-greet for this event. Masks are required to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.