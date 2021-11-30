Renoir to be shown among Impressionist paintings at Swope

Eighty-one years have passed since the oil painting, “Flowers in a Yellow Vase,” by renowned French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, was displayed publicly at an art exhibition in New York City with works by other celebrated French Impressionist painters. Before that, the artwork had been exhibited in London and Montreal.
The Renoir painting’s next exhibition will be in Terre Haute. The opening reception is at the Swope Art Museum 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition runs through May. The painting will be shown with a large collection of Impressionist artworks by some of Indiana’s best-known artists like T.C. Steele and William Forsyth.
Impressionism is an artistic technique painters use to communicate direct impressions of a moment or scene by the way they paint light and its reflection to project a distinctive, almost mystical sensation of colors in paintings.
Renoir mastered this technique as Impression became popular in Europe in the late 1800s. Indiana artists of that era, who traveled to Europe to study art, learned Impressionist techniques from artists like Renoir. They brought the techniques back to Indiana, where Impressionism remained popular as new art trends in Europe replaced Impressionism.
Impressionists like to paint directly from nature. Brown County became a prime destination for Hoosier and Midwest artists. Many moved there, established the Brown County Art Colony, and sold their paintings in Brown County galleries, which popularized Brown County as a tourist destination.
The Swope renovated its first-floor gallery for the Renoir-inspired exhibition of artists influenced by Impressionism.
“We believe this is one of the more impressive exhibitions ever shown by the Swope,” said curator Amy MacLennan.
The Renoir painting is on loan to the Swope by Kathi Conforti, whose grandmother, Mary Fendrich Hulman, purchased it in 1954.
