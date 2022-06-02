Highly respected photographer, writer and frequent National Public Radio commentator for the network’s “All Things Considered” program, John Rosenthal believes one of the most important aspects of his photographic work is to remind viewers that the world is full of surprise, which most people imprisoned in their habits and devoted to the familiar tend to forget. Three books of his photography have been published. Galleries and museums in several American states have hosted exhibitions of his work.
Throughout the month of June, the Swope Art Museum will be presenting a show displaying 23 black and white Rosenthal photographs from his book “Regarding Manhattan,” published by Sunapee Editions.
The Swope’s opening reception for Rosenthal and his exhibition will be Friday evening, June 3. He will give a talk at 6 p.m., Falling Light.
“The photography I did for Regarding Manhattan was taken in the 1970s,” said Rosenthal.
“All pictures are black and white scenes of vintage places in New York City that were culturally meaningful but fragile and about to be swept away in the changing city as the old Polish and Italian neighborhoods became gentrified,” he said. “One site, the Italian Sailors’ Club in Little Italy, would be killed by taxes and turned into a tourist destination like a modern restaurant.”
The Rosenthal exhibition is coming to Terre Haute because of the college friendship he developed at Wake Forest University with Vigo County resident Sherry Dailey.
“We became acquainted with each other while acting in the Theater Department’s plays,” said Rosenthal. “After college, Sherry knew about my career as a photographer. When I did a photographic book showing New Orleans’ Katrina catastrophe (After: The Silence of the Lower Ninth Ward), she put me in touch with a friend of hers who introduced me to people who helped with my book.”
Rosenthal said that Dailey persuaded him, in part, to drive up to Terre Haute from his home in North Carolina to exhibit at the Swope by sending him literature about the museum and its impressive collection of American Regionalism art.
For more on Rosenthal visit JohnRosenthal.com.
