Red wine pot roast the star of this holiday meal

This issue I’m sharing recipe ideas for Easter dinner, or any other gathering with friends and family. The red wine pot roast recipe is a hearty dish that has an amazing gravy that will please even the most discerning palate — and the kids will like it, too. And, of course, carrots and deviled eggs are a must for Easter! It’s a rule – I am sure of it. There are also a few sweet treats for after the big meal.
I hope you enjoy these dishes. Maybe you’ll even add one or two to your list of staples.
Appetizer
Loaded Deviled Eggs
This updated version of the classic deviled eggs isn’t your mama’s recipe. Creating a beautifully blended filling takes a favorite finger food to the next level. I’m not skilled with a piping bag, so I use a spoon to distribute the filling. If you do have decorating talents, more power to you! I have included my process for hard boiling eggs, but you do you.
Ingredients
• 6 large eggs
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
• 2 tablespoons chopped chives, divided
• 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
• Kosher salt
• Fresh ground black pepper
Instructions
Place eggs in a pan with cold water until eggs are just covered and cook on the stove top on high.
Once the water starts to boil, turn the heat off and cover the pan with a tight fitting lid. Don’t move the pan from the burner.
Let the eggs sit for 20 minutes and then drain and remove from the pan.
I like to peel the eggs right away under very warm water to ensure that they peel easily. The warm water will cool the eggs just enough that you can handle them without getting burned.
Cut the cooked eggs in half crosswise and place the yolks in a medium sized mixing bowl. Set aside the white.
Add sour cream, 2/3 of the crisped and crumbled bacon, 1 tablespoon chopped chives and 2 tablespoons cheddar cheese. Salt and pepper to taste. Mix until well combined and fill each egg white with the yolk mixture.
Top with rest of the bacon, chives and cheddar cheese.
Main Course
Red Wine Pot Roast
If you are one of those people who isn’t a big fan of pot roast because you think it is boring, then you must try this recipe. For the record, I have always loved pot roast. Just the other day my daughter called and said her husband thought we were odd because we put ketchup on pot roast. Doesn’t everyone put ketchup on their pot roast? You won’t want (or need to) put ketchup on this pot roast because the red wine, rosemary and thyme give it great flavor and keep it from being bland. The pan gravy is incredible, too!
Ingredients
• 4 to 5-pound chuck roast (Since I was feeding a crowd I used two roasts and just stacked them on top of each other when I added them back in the Dutch oven before putting them in the oven to bake.)
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
• Smoked paprika
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons better
• 2 yellow onions, peeled and cut into quarters
• 8 carrots, washed, peeled and cut into three inch segments.
• 1 cup red wine (I used a Cabernet Sauvignon)
• 2 to 3 cups beef broth
• Fresh rosemary
• Fresh thyme
Instructions
Heat oven to 275 degrees.
Generously season the roast(s) with kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper and smoked paprika. Set aside.
Heat Dutch oven over medium-high heat; add olive oil and better.
Once the oil and butter are hot, sear the roast(s) on each side.
Once the meat is seared, transfer to a platter and set aside.
Add the onions and carrots to the hot pan and cook until the vegetables are caramelized.
Turn the heat to medium-low and add the wine to deglaze the pan. Scape the bits of cooked meat and seasoning off the bottom of the pan to ensure the great flavor is added back into the roast while it cooks.
Place the roast(s) back in the pot, and pour the beef broth over it.
Place two fresh sprigs of rosemary and three of fresh thyme on top of the beef, cover the pot with the lid and roast for three to four hours or until it is fork tender.
Once the pot roast is done, transfer the meat to a platter. Remove the rosemary and thyme stems.
To make the gravy, use an immersion blender to puree the cooked vegetables and remaining pot juices until the desired consistency is achieved.
The roast can be pulled apart into large chunks for serving and served with gravy on the side.
Side Dishes
Brown Butter Carrots
These brown butter carrots are the perfect combination of sweet, salty and savory. They will be a perfect addition to your Easter feast.
Ingredients
• 1 and 1/2 pound whole carrots, cleaned and peeled
• 1/4 cup unsalted butter
• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
• 1/4 cup cider vinegar
• 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
• Flake sea salt or kosher salt and chopped fresh chives to garnish
Instructions
Heat oven to 375 degrees and spray a rimmed cookie sheet with non-stick spray.
The carrots should be close in size so they cook evenly.
In a medium heavy bottom skillet, cook butter over medium heat. Once the butter comes to a boil, stir the butter every 15 seconds. When the butter just begins to darken, watch very closely and stir more often. Butter has turned to “browned-butter” when it has a nutty fragrance and the milk fats are golden brown on the bottom of the pan.
Add salt, pepper, brown sugar, vinegar and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the mixture has reduced and thickened a bit, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Place the carrots side-by-side in the prepared pan and pour the butter/vinegar mixture over the top.
Bake carrots for 15 minutes. Rotate the pan, turn the carrots and glaze the carrots with the pan juices and cook for another 15 to 20 minutes or until the carrots are tender.
Transfer the carrots and juices to a serving platter and garnish with sea salt and chopped chives.
Melting potatoes
These potatoes are crispy on the outside but melt in your mouth on the inside! They go well with nearly any meal. The tasty lemon and garlic sauce add an additional bright and savory element that really kicks this dish up a level.
Ingredients
• 1 and 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced 1-inch thick
• 4 tablespoons butter, melted
• 1 teaspoon thyme, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 cup chicken broth
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed and peeled
Instructions
Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
Toss the potatoes in the mixture of the butter, thyme, salt and pepper, arrange in a single layer on a metal baking pan and bake until golden brown or about 10 to 15 minutes per side.
Flip the potatoes again, add the broth, lemon juice and garlic and roast for another 10 minutes.
Salad/Dessert
Cranberry Jell-O Salad
I know, I know … Cranberry Jell-O salad?! It’s delicious, just trust me on this. My mother made this for every family gathering and the bowl was always empty after the first go around at the buffet table. It’s sweet and tart yet refreshing. And it adds a beautiful pop of color to your spread.
Ingredients
• 2 small packages cherry or raspberry Jell-O
• 1 can crushed pineapple
• 1 can whole cranberry sauce
• 1 cup sour cream
Instructions
Dissolve Jell-O in two cups of boiling water.
Stir in pineapple with juices.
Set in the refrigerator until partially firm and then stir in the cranberry sauce.
Put in serving dish and add the sour cream in dollops and then use a table knife to swirl the sour cream throughout the Jell-O.
Dessert
Blondie Nut Brownies with Maple Cream Sauce
This recipe is a family favorite. Even if you are a chocoholic, you won’t miss the chocolate in these blondies — trust me. They are rich, thick, chewy and oh so good. They are heavenly when they are served warm with ice cream and warm maple cream sauce.
Ingredients
• 10 tablespoons butter melted
• 2 cups brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla
• 2 eggs
• 2 cups flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
• 1 and 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
• Ice cream and candied nuts to garnish
Maple Cream Sauce
• 1/3 cup butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 8 ounces cream cheese
• 1/4 cup real maple syrup
• 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Instructions
Heat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8-by-8 inch baking dish.
In a large bowl cream together melted butter and brown sugar.
Add vanilla and mix well.
In medium bowl whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until combined. Stir in nuts and chocolate chips. Spread into prepared dish and bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean.
While the blondies are baking, prepare the sauce. Combine butter, sugar, cream cheese, maple syrup and brown sugar in a medium saucepan and stir over medium heat until cream cheese and sugars are melted. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until ready to serve.
Serve warm blondies with ice cream, candied nuts and cream sauce.
This appeared in the April 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.