River City Art Association invites Indiana and Illinois artists to enter its 15th Annual Juried Exhibition to be on display Aug. 4 through 31 in First Financial Bank Plaza at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute.
Competition is open to ages 18 and older. Entry deadline is July 21.
Exhibition juror is Tanmaya Bingham, gallery director for Indiana State University where she oversees their three galleries and teaches two courses. She earned her Bachelor of Art from Antioch University, Santa Barbara, Calif., and a Master of Arts in painting from Australian National University, Canberra, Australia.
Fees are $30 for RCAA and Wabash Valley Art Guild members, $36 for nonmembers, and $15 for students, with valid student ID, for up to three entries per artist.
Participation requirements, entry form and delivery instructions are available at RiverCityArt.org and on RCAA’s Facebook page and at The Golden Frame at 509 E. Voorhees St., Terre Haute.
An opening reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 with an awards ceremony at 6:30. Admission is free during the reception and regular banking hours through Aug. 31.
Artists who place in the exhibition will have the option of displaying their artwork in a “Winner’s Show” in FFB’s Springhill branch Sept. 1 through 30.
For entry requirements, submission form and delivery/pickup instructions, see full prospectus at RiverCityArt.org or River City Art Association on Facebook.
For more information contact RCAA member Todd Stokes at toddBstokes@gmail.com or 812-870-8252.
