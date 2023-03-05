Wedding styles easily come and go with the decades and ages. But the one constant is the diamond engagement and wedding rings. While the diamond ring has stood the test of time, it’s also shifting in terms of cuts, production and affordability. Diamond trends have changed to allow couples more options for their symbol of forever.
The biggest trend in the diamond industry and with engagement rings is the popularity of laboratory-created diamonds. A lab-grown diamond is manufactured in a controlled laboratory environment, whereas a natural diamond is created under the pressure of the earth over millions of years. Natural diamonds are then mined, cut and polished. It’s that time and natural process that makes them valuable and costly. Within the last several years, scientists began manufacturing and selling diamonds that look nearly identical to natural, earth-mined diamonds.
“The technology has advanced … now diamonds can be made at a fraction of the cost and they can be made in different sizes,” said Bill Elliott, owner of Ross Elliott Jewelers. “Younger consumers are not looking at diamonds as an investment; but more of what they can get for the money they have.”
This laboratory process means that engaged couples can buy a much bigger diamond for the same amount of money they would spend on a natural diamond. For example, a laboratory-created carat marquise diamond may retail for $800, while the same ring that was mined from the ground may cost more than $4,000.
“A couple may have a budget of $2,000,” said Elliott. “They can get a 3/4-carat round or a 2-carat lab diamond. They are not reducing their budget or spending less; they’re walking away with something bigger.”
When it comes to engagement ring styles, the forever and halo designs (one diamond in the center with diamonds around the stone) are still popular and stand the test of time. Elliott has seen rose gold become increasingly popular, as well as more interest in yellow gold. For the groom, black ceramic wedding bands have become increasingly popular.
Online shopping, like many areas, has become more popular for engagement rings and wedding bands. Brides often use Pinterest and jeweler’s websites to scope out styles. This growing trend also makes shopping for the groom easier.
“We used to have grooms come in with no idea what to get,” said Elliott. “Now they come in with their phones and say this is what she likes, and we fix them up with something.”
