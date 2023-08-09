In the midst of attracting interest through more than 1.75 million streams of its original songs on the digital music platform Spotify, Terre Haute-based rock band The Blue News will be playing a venue live in Nashville, Indiana.
Band leader Brent Orndorff’s group is playing a three-hour show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Hard Truth Distilling Co. at 418 Old State Road 46 in Nashville, Indiana. There will be no cover charge for the event, also presented by Blame Records USA.
In addition to Orndorff, the indie band’s lead singer-songwriter and guitarist, the lineup includes Jeff Winchester on drums and Bill Gregory on bass.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to get to perform at such a great venue stage as our first real show together as The Blue News,” Orndorff said. “It’s a blessing to be able to perform here for me because some of my first memories of live music were in Nashville, and it’s a beautiful area.”
The band’s original music is influenced by the blues, classic rock, ‘90s rock, modern alternative, indie rock and more. Reviewers have compared The Blue News’ sound to The Black Keys, Soundgarden, and even the iconic Led Zeppelin.
In 2007, two songs by the band were placed in the television series “Road Trip Nation,” giving the band their first national media exposure. This initial exposure was followed by several song licensing placements for television, film and video games, including the song “Running Back To You” in the Netflix series “Bloodline” and multiple songs in the video game “Rebel Galaxy” and “Rock Band 3.”
Their self-released music reached over 1,750,000 streams in August of 2023 on Spotify alone.
