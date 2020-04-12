Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 41F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.