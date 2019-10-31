Pop Geometry,” an exhibit of sculptures by American artist Todd Gray, will open Friday at the Swope Art Museum. The exhibit features 20 highly -crafted wood boxes, hand-painted with imagery from classic American pop art, comic book exclamations, graphic patterns and saturated hues.
The Friday night opening will feature a gallery talk by Dr. William Ganis, professor of art at Indiana State University and an expert on Pop Art. His talk will be at 6 pm. in the Hulman Gallery. The talk is part of First Friday at the Swope, presented by Indiana-American Water.
The work combines Andy Warhol’s soup cans, Robert Indiana’s LOVE and Roy Lichtenstein’s comic book women, along with references to Vincent Vasarely’s op-art patterns. To these art historical quotations, Gray adds images from the ubiquitous pop art of today: cartoons, super heroes, hashtags and emojis.
Gray’s Pop Geometry series encompasses a number of varied sub-groups, and they all have in common a dynamic visual kick, created by their bold colors, words and images. The Zabba Series has wall pieces with large boxes piling up into exuberant constructions, some with the comic book words POW! and WOW! The gridded works feature cubes resembling a keypad, painted with either numerals or with solid colors, and mounted on a dotted panel.
The Totems, Pedestals, and the Towers are all vertical and free-standing, with the first two series having a single column of boxes, while the latter displays a complex, architectonic sensibility, and the intensity of the illuminated ads of Times Square in New York. The Big Bang Series has a slatted structure that bears either a single word or picture suggesting an explosion. The Lucky Charms Collection is abstract, with cubes in solid, rich colors playing off against boxes painted in black, white, and gray, activated by a dancing, jazzy rhythm.
In Gray’s Pop Geometry there is a feeling of simultaneity, with vibrant colors, and visual elements sampled from many sources, all competing for our attention. This charged situation suggests our digital life – hyped-up and always on. All the planes of Gray’s boxes have a black border with rounded corners, which creates the sense that we are looking at a profusion of electronic screens, each with its own display.
Todd Gray is based in Los Angeles and has shown his work in many solo exhibitions including Skidmore Contemporary Art, Santa Monica, California; Andre Zarre Gallery, New York; Suzanne Brown Gallery, Scottsdale, Arizona, Peter Lembcke Gallery, San Francisco; and Wilshire Pacific Gallery, Los Angeles.
