The last time pianist Sean Chen performed with Maestro David Bowden and the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, reviewer Elinor Balenzuela wrote: “The standing ovation that Chen, Bowden and the THSO received was much deserved for this was one of the most spectacular displays of music that the THSO has ever produced.”
That was three years ago and young Chen has only upped his game.
Saturday night at 7:30 in Tilson Auditorium, he will join Bowden and the THSO for the towering Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor. Abandoned and reworked by Brahms from symphony to concerto, the No. 1 is an exhilarating musical workout for both orchestra and soloist; its first movement alone is 25 minutes.
The concert, “Bowden Loves Brahms,” is indeed an entire evening devoted to the youngest of the “Big B’s” – Bach and Beethoven being the other two. Born in Hamburg, Germany, six years after Beethoven died, Johannes Brahms may well be Bowden’s biggest B.
“His music touches my soul unlike any other,” said Bowden, now in his 23rd year as conductor of the Terre Haute Symphony. “It has a warmth, a humanity, a richness, a beauty that is from a very deep soul engaging the things that bring joy and sorrow to our existence in a profound and totally honest way through music.
“It’s emotional but not contrived in any way – totally real and sincere – from a huge heart.”
Perhaps part of that authenticity and essence is owed to Brahms’ path to concert halls and fame. Accustomed to playing piano wherever he could earn a bit of money (including the brothels of Hamburg), he managed to meet and befriend the great Robert Schumann, who saw and heard something far loftier in Brahms’ music. With Schumann’s backing, Brahms found himself, at 20, touted throughout Germany and expected to compose magnificent works.
It took him a few years and considerable anxiety, but he more than proved Schumann a prophetic judge of talent.
Three of the 10 “Hungarian Dances” that Brahms himself arranged will open Saturday’s concert. Actually inspired by Gypsy music, not Hungarian tunes, the short dances snap, swirl, sway and surprise with unexpected changes in tempo, texture and rhythm. Do not bet against the Tilson audience forming an adjunct percussion section to clap along.
Then Chen will take the stage.
Barely past his 30th birthday, the Florida-born pianist has won numerous international honors, including a third-place Crystal Award at the 2013 Van Cliburn Piano Competition – the first American in 16 years to have made those finals.
Julliard-trained and performing since childhood, Chen played Brahms Second Piano Concerto last year with Bowden and the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic. The august critic, Henry Upper, associate dean emeritus of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, wrote:
“Chen … delivered the most original and likely the best live performance I have ever experienced among the many such performances I have heard in my professional life. This young pianist plays as a very thoughtful musician well beyond his years and seems to find no technical difficulty a real challenge. It was truly a remarkable performance in every respect.”
Upper also observed: “Chen handled rapid octaves, huge leaps, brilliant passage work with ease. Every note had musical meaning, and the result was that he, the orchestra, and the conductor were one... Look in the future for this young man who played two encores to two standing ovations. He will be at the top.”
The second half of the Terre Haute concert will feature Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D Minor. The opposite of the composer’s long-labored-over first symphony (it took more than two decades), the second was written in four months during an idyllic stay by Brahms in the Austrian countryside. Filled with light air, nature, joy and just enough gravitas, the symphony should elevate Brahms on every THSO fan’s Big B list.
Saturday’s concert is the second of five for 2019-20. For remaining season tickets, call the Hulman Center box office at 812-237-3737 or visit Hulman’s temporary site in Suite 150 of Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
Single concert tickets and information about the 2019-20 season can be found at thso.org.
Before the program during Concert Conversations, Bowden and Chen will discuss the young artist’s career and their love of Brahms. The chat starts at 6:45 p.m. in the Heritage Lounge of Tilson on the campus of Indiana State University.
