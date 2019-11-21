Photographer to talk at Swope Art Museum on Friday

Colombian-American photographer Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will speak at the Artist on Art talk set for 6 p.m. Friday in Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.
The free talk is titled “Sacred Nature of Coca,” handmade photographs by McNichols-Torroledo.
Torroledo’s work bridges the fields of artistic and documentary photography using a range of digital and alternative photographic processes. Over time her focus has shifted from a personal exploration of her own experiences as an immigrant in the United States to global concerns of cultural diversity and human rights in her native country.
Since 2011, she has been documenting indigenous people in South and North America, affected by mega-projects and violence that are imposed on their territories, changing their lives and cultural survival.
Torroledo will discuss her current work, ESX/COCA, an ethno-educational photographic project that seeks to deconstruct colonial and postcolonial visual narrative of the coca plant through a series of portraits taken at the Wasak Kweswesx School in the Nasa indigenous reservation of Toribio, Cauca, Colombia. There, children are educated in the Yuwe language and in the rites of the coca plant. ESX, which means COCA in Yuwe, aims to educate the public on the sacred nature of the coca leaf and its uses through the experience of the school. Torroledo photographed the Nasa people with a large format film camera and printed the images with the antique Platinum-Palladium process. This approach achieves an aesthetic result that successfully links the faces of the present to the past. As a group, the photographs pay tribute to the long history of struggles by the indigenous in the Andes to defend the millennia sacred coca plant and other aspects of their cultural heritage.
Torroledo’s work has been exhibited, and she has lectured in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and America. She graduated from Indiana State University with an MFA in photography and an MA in Hispanic literature, and holds a BA in communications and journalism from Universidad Externado of Colombia.
She taught photography and alternative photographic processes in Colombia and America, and has written and photographed articles for El Espectador, The Guardian and the Tribune-Star.
