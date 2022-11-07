There is something oddly disturbing about being stared down by a gigantic bird. Eyes perched over a stern beak, meeting my gaze without blinking. Feathers ruffled, feet scratching the ground. I’m not as adept at reading a bird’s body language as I am the fur covered critters of this world, but there was no mistaking what this one was telling me.
This turkey was not happy. Her feathers boiled into angry points and her huge wings splattered mud and whatever else was in the bird yard all over me. I don’t know if she was upset because I wasn’t dispensing food fast enough or because I called her an overstuffed miniature emu.
These miniature emus have a long history on this continent. Turkeys once claimed most of North America as their own. They nested in trees and fields covered in bluestem, switchgrass and Indiangrass. They thrived on acorns, hickory nuts, beechnuts and walnuts. Seeds and grain, like corn and wheat, added more variety to their diet. Sometimes they added small lizards and snakes to the menu. Berries, wild grapes, crabapple and other small fruits are their favorite desserts.
After thriving for decades, the turkey population began to dwindle, sending the species into near extinction. (Can you imagine Thanksgiving and Christmas without turkey?) These large birds offered plentiful food for settlers. Opossums, skunks, raccoons, groundhogs, foxes, weasels and snakes snatched eggs from unguarded nests. Poults — hatchlings or baby turkeys — were easy prey for hawks, owls, and eagles. Coyotes, wolves, bobcats and black bears dined on old or weak adults.
Nesting grounds often became farmland full of corn and beans. Fewer nurseries meant fewer baby turkeys.
Their ranks continued to decline until 1930. As The Great Depression made its way across the nation, many people were unable to farm their land, leaving the fields open for nature to take over. With more nesting room and tall grass to hide in, turkeys made an amazing comeback in several states.
Indiana had a harder time coaxing turkeys to return until 1956, when 2,800 turkeys were released in different areas of the state. By the early 1970s, a DNR report estimated that you could find 25 turkeys per mile. In 2015, over 110,000 wild turkeys thrived in the state.
While you may not want to coax wild turkeys into your yard, you can add domestic turkeys to your homestead. Like all living beings, they need food, water and shelter.
When it comes to their diet, you have some choice. You can buy commercial food or you can grow it. If you choose to grow your turkey’s food, include plants like rye, millet, oats, wheat, soybeans and sorghum. Chufa, a plant which forms small underground tubers, is also a favorite of turkeys. Legumes such as clover, alfalfa and sainfoin should also make up a good percentage of the mix. Include some wildflowers to attract the insects that make up a large portion of a wild turkey’s diet. Warm and cool season bunch grasses are also beneficial.
As for shelter, turkeys need a place to roost and nest. Trees and wooden boxes are a great option. Often a three-sided shelter with a roof works well. Think chicken coop on steroids. Your turkeys can be free range or have a large pen.
Just for fun
Turkey’s have their own mood “rings.” Mood rings reached their popularity in the 1970s. They were oval-shaped quartz that changed color as your emotions changed. Today they come in all shapes and sizes. The original mood rings are much older and belong to turkeys. Turkeys express emotion by changing their head color. Unlike human mood rings, turkeys are limited to three colors: blue, red and white. The more intense the colors, the more intense their emotions.
Poop determines gender. I personally wouldn’t follow a turkey around waiting for dinner to exit to find out if my favorite feathered friend is a boy or girl, but this fact can come in handy if you are hunting or stumble across scat on the trail. A male’s poop is shaped like the letter J, while the female’s is more spiral-shaped. Just like the classic emoji poo.
Turkeys can see better than humans.
Turkeys almost rival Superman with their near X-ray vision. They see in a higher color spectrum than humans and their field of vision covers 270 degrees. I wouldn’t want to play hide-and-seek with a rafter or flock of turkeys.
While I don’t foresee Genevieve the turkey ever liking me, maybe we can call a truce. I will stop calling her an overstuffed miniature emu and she will stop flinging barnyard mud at me.
III
2018 was a heart-wrenching but wonderful year. When December rolled around, I was still adjusting to the changes, so Christmas was bittersweet. The gifts around the tree dwindled until a small pile of oddly shaped boxes jutted into the center. My sisters giggled and shared glances among themselves.
“These are for you, but you need to open this one first.” My sister handed me a loosely wrapped rectangle about 10 inches high and 16 inches long. A tiny hamster gazed at me from inside the pink plastic cage as the paper slipped away. I pulled the door open so I could lift her onto my hand and stroke her soft fur.
Many of us dream of receiving that special non-human friend at Christmas. If you want to make that wish come true for your friends or family, here are some things to bring home along with that perfect pet.
The right size cage, aquarium, kennel or terrarium are important. Food, dishes, toys, bed, bedding and litter, as well. Think of adding a few weeks of supplies as part of the gift. Deciding where to adopt or purchase that pet can be difficult. Just remember that every pet, regardless of where they come from, deserves a loving home.
If giving a pet is not the best option, there are endless gifts designed for pet lovers: shirts, hats, socks, keychains, sheets and pillows. Here are a few ideas you may not have considered:
• A tattoo of someone’s favorite pet is a unique, long-lasting gift. Check out the amazing artists at Under the Gun. They offer gift certificates in all denominations. They are located at 2920 S. Seventh St., or call 812-234-8288.
• Portrait or photo book of owner and pet. Capture memories and stories that will last a lifetime. Contact T&D Training for pricing and appointments.
For those of us who buy presents for their pets at Christmas — which is at least half of us — here are some fun suggestions: puzzles, treats, balls, feathered wands, tunnels, squeaky toys, flavored bubbles, beds and blankets.
Whatever you choose to buy or adopt this year, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
