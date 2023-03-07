Pets come in all shapes and sizes. They have their own quirks and traits that set them apart from other species. But they do have a few things in common. They can make us laugh, cry and shake our heads in wonder and disbelief. One summer day, this creature did exactly that.
The street in front of our house doesn’t see many strangers. So when an unfamiliar pickup pulled into our gravel driveway, I was instantly on guard. I glanced out the window and saw the neighbor across the street talking to a tall, dark-haired man. I stepped outside and my neighbor waved me over.
“There was an escapee today.”
Nightmare images flashed through my mind. I swallowed hard and managed to keep my voice steady. “Who?”
“Your pig.”
I nearly choked. “MY PIG?”
“Yep. He’s over in Chris’s garage right now.”
I meet eyes with the man standing beside Adam. “Where do you live?”
Chris gestured down the road where it curved around the bend and disappeared into an open field. “Not too far.”
“Not too far” was over the paved road, around the bend, two sharp turns and a bumpy drive down a long dirt lane. I pulled my Jeep into the gravel driveway and parked in front of the garage.
Siberious sprawled inside on the cool concrete floor, a half-eaten watermelon beside him.
“Hey, buddy, what are you doing here? “
He favored me with an annoyed glance.
“What’s your plan? “Adam asked.
I thought my plan was simple enough. I’ve corralled lots of animals before — dogs, cats, birds, wildlife. How was I supposed to know that I couldn’t lure and lift a pig into the back of a Jeep?
“Now what?”
“I call in reinforcements.” (i.e. the pig’s owner: My sister.) She was on her way home from work when I called her. She met me at the edge of the driveway and we walked into the garage.
“We walk him home,” she said simply and matter-of-factly in a tone that implied, “how else would you get a 200-pound pig with tusks home?”
She looped a leash around him, but instead of walking beside us on the gravel road, he barreled onto the lawn, small rocks flying behind his hooves. We stumbled after him, tripping over mole holes and squishing through mud puddles like ungraceful and unsober working dogs. Yelling, pushing, pulling, we herded him across fields, around creeks, through hedges and down the paved road. Our smooth, direct, seldom-trafficked road suddenly filled with vehicles, the road I would have driven down an hour ago if Siberious had simply gotten into the Jeep.
A car slowed to a crawl to pass us. I smiled and waved. “Keep moving folks, nothing to see here. Just taking our pig for a walk. At seven o’clock in the evening. When dusk is falling and the mosquitos are out.”
It was nearing 8 p.m. when we reached the edge of our yard. Siberious stopped to pull a few greens from the thick lawn and we caught our breath while he browsed.
“I wonder how many Facebook and TikTok pages we are going to be on tonight.“
My sister laughed.
We scooted the pig into his pen and stapled the gap in the fence. I glanced back as we walked to the house. Siberious was disappearing into his hut for the night.
“Sweet dreams, little pig.”
Do you have a funny story you want to share about your pet? Send me an email or comment on the Terre Haute Living Magazine Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.