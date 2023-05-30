My boyfriend and I stepped out of the Jeep onto a muddy rut-filled driveway. My dog, Alaska, pranced excitedly beside us. Our mission today was to find Bigfoot.
You might wonder why we were looking for a creature that some people believe is mythical. The honest answer: We thought it would be fun. Rumor said we could find him at the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Indiana Historical Park. The park was also reported to be pet-friendly and Alaska was eager to find out. So humans and pup set off to get some answers.
Logs and undergrowth crisscrossed the deer paths around the woods that surrounded the park. It seemed like the perfect setting for a Bigfoot sighting. From Alaska’s point of view, it was the perfect place to scout for squirrels. A large lake spilled into the nearby trees and in the dim sunlight, the area looked almost swamp-like.
Alaska’s eyes danced at the sight of the water. She majored in swimming during her school days. She eagerly splashed through the shallow water, searching for signs of life.
While Alaska was giving the area a paws up in approval, the humans in the group were still deciding. We didn’t see any signs of Bigfoot so we moved on.
The park has two entrances. We scouted around the grassy field and rutted dirt trail first. Other than some good sniffing spots, there wasn’t much to see. We backtracked a bit and noticed something in the grassy area to our right. We jumped back into the Jeep and drove to the second entrance. (It was within walking distance, but we figured the Jeep needed some exercise after sitting for a while.)
A shelter with picnic tables sat to the right of the gravel parking lot. A marked path branched up and around a large mound. Circling the path were gigantic statues of extinct and endangered animals. An enormous bear towered over two American lions while keeping watch over a white bison. A bald eagle perched on its nest near a larger dark bison. We paused to read the plaques by the statues.
Alaska was certain this was the best park she had been to in a long time. While it had her stamp of approval, we still hadn’t seen Bigfoot. I nudged my pup toward the trail. As we walked, we took in the dream catchers and birdhouses in the trees. We noted the flowers and herbs planted near the path. Halfway down the trail, my boyfriend paused. He pointed into the woods. “There’s Bigfoot,” he said.
I shifted my gaze but couldn’t see anything except brown trees. I moved closer to my boyfriend and locked eyes with a huge, hairy figure. The human half of our group wasn’t sure how to greet him, but Alaska jumped right in with a proper dog/Bigfoot hello. We spent a few minutes with the large creature before heading back to the Jeep. Both human and dog found the answers to their questions. Bigfoot does live in the park and the park is pet-friendly.
The park address is 9098 W County Road 825 North, Fairbanks, Indiana, 47849. Admission is free. All maintenance is done by volunteers. Expansions to the park are on the drawing board. If you and your critter enjoy the park you can drop a donation into the lockbox at the entrances.
Here are a few other pet-friendly places to check out.
• Haute City Center mall
• Wabash Valley Railroad Museum
• Sonka’s Irish Pub
• Java Haute
• Starbucks
• Myriad Brewing Company, Evansville
• Terre Haute Brewing Co.
• National Road Heritage Trail and all county, city and state parks
• Hog Heaven, Rockville
This story appeared in the June 2023 edition of Terre Haute Living.
