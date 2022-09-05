Perfectly paired meals and wines

The famous saying from the Godfather movie, “it’s not personal, it’s strictly business” obviously never met a small business owner. For so many, business is personal. And for a small handful in west-central Indiana, not only is business a big part of their lives, but it’s a big part of their marriage.
For the food issue of Terre Haute Living magazine, our editorial team invited three Terre Haute entrepreneur couples to sit down together. That alone was a task, with all three couples juggling their businesses, marriages, kids and more.
We gathered the owners of Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, The Sycamore Winery and WaterTower Estates Winery for a food and wine pairing with local wines and local ingredients. It may have been odd to be on the other side of service for once, but the three families connected on everything from kids to business processes to partnered events. Read below for more on their afternoon together.
Guess who’s coming to dinner
Kris and Gretchen Kraut — owners of Federal Coffee + Fine Foods and Federal Catering. Married 15 years, daughters Addie, 13 and Penelope, 10 and Baby Kraut due this November
Daniel and Sarah Pigg — owners of The Sycamore Winery and The Ohio Building. Married 18 years, daughter India, 13 and son Elliot, 8.
Tyler and Tiffany Woodward — Owners of WaterTower Estates Winery (with a second location opening soon!). Married 5 years, daughter Mila, 3, and Baby Woodward is due this November.
Pairing local foods and wines
It’s rare to find a time when all three couples aren’t working, let alone an opening on the calendar for all three to sit down for a meal. The Krauts served as host for the interviews and photo shoot, while both wineries provided wine for pairings, which were delivered to Chef Kraut ahead of time. Working with ingredients mainly from Federal’s newly relaunched, weekly Meals-To-Go offering, Kraut and his team prepared four dishes, paired with a red and a white wine from each winery.
Kris Kraut: “First I really enjoy working with the people. I know this is revenue and business that’s happening in my community, so it’s ground level that makes me excited, but also these are small wineries that have the ability to create small boutique batches of wine so there’s a wide variety of flavors to work with, so as a chef it was really easy for me to find dishes the contrast with the wines and others that compliment the wine. I really like a little juxtaposition when I’m pairing food and wine. I like the wine to sort of refresh the palate from the food and then the food to refresh the palate from the wine, so I really like for it to be different and then those flavors to play off of each other.”
Tyler Woodward: “A big part of this is experimenting with the wines and being able to try different flavors and maybe a lighter dish with a heavier wine, it’s exciting to see how someone else interprets the flavors.”
Daniel Pigg: “We don’t get the chance often to do tastings with the wines and professionally prepared meals, so this gives us a different insight, which is incredibly valuable to the business.”
The couples talk business and marriage
Excuse the cheesy metaphor, but top on our list was to ask each couple about their successful businesses and successful marriages. In business and marriage there are ebbs and flows, ups and downs, successes and failures. All three couples are in different stages of marriage, but surprisingly they all tend to work the same, giving their spouse room to work on the aspects of the business in which they thrive.
Tiffany Woodward: “I don’t think there’s a way to separate [the business and marriage], they’re so blended, so we try hard to work together and keep communication open.”
Tyler Woodward: “We’re completely different, she’s the better half. She’s more of a people person and I’m more doing the business on the back end. I’d rather be working in production, in the office doing accounting. We do interact and work together on the future of where the business is going, but I allow her to manage her side and she allows me to do the same.
Sarah Pigg: “There’s no way to separate it, I agree with Tiffany. We developed our entire business around having children (who were with the couple at the day’s photoshoot and interview!) and being family friendly … everything we do revolves around having a good work-life-balance.”
Daniel Pigg: We obviously complement each other, we’re very different but I separate most things, I compartmentalize a lot of things, there’s business and there’s personal. We really stay in our own lanes, I do my thing and she does hers. She obviously does her job really well and way better than I could ever do …”
Sarah Pigg: “But where I’m more emotional about the business he keeps things in check and focuses on the numbers and the business, so it’s a nice balance between the two of us.”
Gretchen Kraut: “We have been doing this for 15 years, one of the biggest things I’ve learned, especially over the last couple years, is how to stay in my lane (she says laughing). But it is a joy to work with him and I think we are both getting better at the end of the day hanging up our ‘work hat’ and putting on our ‘family hat.’”
Kris Kraut: “I couldn’t — and wouldn’t — want to do any of this without Gretchen. I’m not saying that to be cliche, it’s simply the truth. The aesthetic and the events and so many things are all her. Sure, we each have our list of duties but in the end we built the business together.”
The joy of working with other entrepreneurs
Small business owners often make the joke that they don’t have a social life due to the fact they’re always working. Although the purpose of the afternoon was to promote their businesses, each couple commented on the amount of fun they had taking a short amount of time to socialize — and compare business notes.
Sarah Pigg: “I think it’s wonderful to get everyone together. We work with Kris and Gretchen a lot with catering at the winery and The Ohio Building, but we really don’t get to see Tyler and Tiffany because they’re so busy, we’re busy so it’s impossible for us to get over to each other’s businesses so this meet-up has been great.”
Gretchen Kraut: “We often operate as if we are guests in their house, when we go to their venues to cater an event, so it’s really important to foster those relationships. It helps when we are recommending a venue to a catering client or vice versa when they’re working with someone that is looking for a catering company. We both know firsthand how the other operates, how staff work together and we know we’ll be working with a great business with a great reputation.”
Daniel Pigg: “It’s always great to work with businesses that have great reputations and get together with them and see what they do and how they’re successful on their end … it’s fun to get together and bounce ideas off of each other and share information.”
Tyler Woodward: “Building this community is what we are all here to do. In our industry the more wineries you have the more tourism it can bring, so we are both working with that in mind and the other business in mind.”
III
Creamy Braised Red Wine Lamb Ragu
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 and 1/2 pounds lamb shoulder, excess fat trimmed and diced into 1-inch cubes (see recipe notes)
- 2 medium carrots, finely diced
- 1 stalk celery, finely diced
- 1 medium yellow onion, finely diced
- 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped or grated
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 8–10 sprigs fresh thyme
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup heavy cream & Parmesan cheese (if desired)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- In a large dutch oven, brown the lamb in olive oil over medium high heat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Once nicely browned, remove lamb from the pan and add a bit more olive oil. Add onion, carrots, and celery, seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Cook until soft and browned, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in garlic and tomato paste, cooking 1-2 minutes to slightly caramelize the tomato paste and the veggies are nicely coated.
- Add the red wine into the Dutch oven, using a wooden spoon to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Allow the red wine to reduce by about half, then add in the beef stock, crushed tomatoes and the herbs.
- Cover and place in the oven to braise 2-3 hours, until lamb is tender and easily shreds.
- Remove bay leaf herb sprigs.
- At this point, you can add a bit of heavy cream, grated Parmesan and more fresh herbs to garnish.
- Serve over polenta, mashed potatoes or pasta!
III
Pistachio Pesto Encrusted Salmon
Ingredients
- 4 fresh salmon fillets
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- Salt + pepper
Pistachio Pesto:
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 2 cloves garlic
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt + pepper, to taste
Instructions
- In a food processor, combine all the pesto ingredients until semi-smooth.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with parchment and a drizzle of olive oil or non-stick spray.
- Bake salmon 15 minutes, until slightly firm and flakey.
- After 15 minutes, remove the salmon from the oven and coat the top of the fillets with a generous amount of pesto; return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes to warm the pesto and finish baking the salmon until it reaches desired doneness.
- This dish is great on its own, over a salad, or with your favorite rice pilaf.
III
Peach Burrata Salad w/Saffron Honey Dressing
Ingredients
For the Salad:
- 2-3 cups fresh arugula (baby organic is best)
- 2 fresh peaches, stoned and sliced
- 1/3 cup shelled pistachios
- 1 piece burrata cheese (mozzarella or feta work with this combination too)
- 3 slices prosciutto, torn
- 1/3 cup fresh blackberries or blueberries
- 3-4 fresh basil leaves, torn
Instructions
- Layer fruit, prosciutto, peaches and basil over arugula; place burrata whole or torn on salad and dress.
Ingredients
For the Dressing:
- 1 pinch saffron + 1 tablespoon hot water (combine to steep the saffron and soften it)
- 3 tablespoon fresh lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 tablespoon olive oil
- 5 tablespoon vegetable oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine in a small bowl, whisk together until combined.
- Keep chilled.
III
Lingonberry Chicken Meatballs
Ingredients
- 1.5 pounds ground chicken (I like to use 1/2 chicken thigh and 1/2 chicken breast and make a mince with a food processor)
- 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup lingonberry jam + 1/4 cup to garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon crusted red pepper flakes
- 1/4 bunch parsley, chopped
- 1/2 a medium onion
- 1 medium carrot
- 1 medium bell pepper
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 eggs
- Salt and pepper to taste (roughly 1/2 tsp each)
Instructions
- Preheat oven at 375 degrees.
- Prepare baking sheet for juicy meatballs.
- Grate or shred the carrot, onion and bell pepper over a medium sized bowl.
- Combine all remaining ingredients, lightly pack into golf ball sized meatballs, and place on baking tray.
- Bake 5 minutes at 375 degrees, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees and bake another 15-20 minutes, until center reaches 165 degrees.
- Remove from oven, and toss in remaining 1/4 cup jam and pan drippings.