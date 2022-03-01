Wabash Valley wedding planner Jeff Winchester of Simple to Elegant shares his Top 10 wedding planning checklist. He emphasizes each couple’s timetable is different and average costs for weddings differ depending on the area of the country the wedding is taking place.
Winchester says at the end of the day, couples should make sure they hire qualified vendors, who have good reputations, licensing, insurance and liability and who specialize in an area of expertise.
1. Talk realistic budgets (8-12 months in advance). The couple should determine what they can afford as far as cost of venue, catering, flowers, photography, etc. Oftentimes, costs may be different than what you’d expect. Have this conversation first, and include any family members who are sharing in costs.
2. Decide how many guests you plan to invite (8-12 months in advance). This helps dictate the size of venue, allowing your search to begin.
3. Pick your style/theme, which also helps lead you to the perfect venue. (8-12 months in advance)
4. Begin to look into venues (8-12 months in advance). Note that some venues require an in-house caterer. If that is not something you are interested in, research venues which allow you to bring in your own caterer or bar service. For those using venues, your wedding date will not be set in stone until you have one booked.
5. Begin looking for and booking vendors (8-10 months out). These include your photographer, DJ/entertainment, planner, florist, caterer/bar, hair and makeup, cake and wedding officiant.
6. Begin searching for wedding attire (6-8 months in advance).
7. Select and decide on decorations (4-6 months in advance).
8. Send out invitations (6-8 weeks in advance).
9. Obtain your marriage license (30 days in advance).
10. Get final RSVP counts; provide to vendors (caterer, venue, etc.) – include the bridal party – (2 weeks in advance). Conduct your rehearsal and remember to trust those you hired to take care of the rest.
In addition to his Top 10, Winchester says other tasks – such as purchasing wedding bands, planning the honeymoon, ordering place cards, purchasing a guestbook, hotel blocks, transportation and more – will be more easily managed once the essentials are decided and as long as reputable vendors are hired. Winchester can be reached at 812-234-8700.
