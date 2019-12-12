The songwriting craft led Tracy Richardson to Nashville. For composers, that Tennessee city is the place to be.
Nashville is home to an array of recording studios, recording labels, recording artists and recording session musicians.
As an experienced, educated musician and songwriter from Terre Haute, Richardson wanted to learn techniques composers in Nashville use to sharpen, record and market their music. Seven years ago, she joined Songpreneurs, a Nashville-based organization that teaches songwriters to become independent business people. Richardson also linked up with the Nashville Songwriters Association, and began participating in songwriting workshops and retreats.
Within those circles, songwriters constructively critique each other’s prospective songs. Family and friends usually praise a songwriter’s tune, but fellow composers will suggest a tempo change, recommend a different key that better fits the singer, or point out the song’s intended audience shifts in the middle.
“That community has that feedback,” Richardson said last week.
So, with her songwriting techniques honed and connections made with Nashville musicians, Richardson took a batch of songs, her voice and piano talents to Music City in October to record her own compilation. Her sessions in the Omni Sound and Sound Emporium studios resulted in “Superwoman Blues,” a new, six-song CD. Its release party is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. today in Arts Illiana at 23 N. Sixth St. in downtown Terre Haute.
Its producer, Ron Oates, exemplifies the music community connections Richardson has developed. Oates’ 50-year career in Nashville includes his work as a session pianist, songwriter, arranger and producer. He’s worked with stars such as Dolly Parton, Gladys Knight, Olivia Newton-John and scores of other artists. Richardson met Oates at a Songpreneurs forum, led by its organizer, Amanda Williams. Oates was one of the industry pros Williams brought in to meet the songwriters, and he wound up sitting by Richardson, a fellow piano player.
“I was sitting next to the guy who played the piano parts I’d tried for hours and hours to learn,” Richardson said.
That link led to Oates speaking to a group of students last year at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where Richardson serves as chairperson of the music and theatre department. Months later, Oates co-wrote a song with Richardson that appears on her new CD. That tune, “A Million Years,” is included with three of her solo compositions — “Only Every Minute,” “Sweat,” “Scratches and Grooves,” and the title track, along with her collaboration with Florida songwriter Pete Garfinkel, “I Need This.”
They recorded with a trio of session musicians, who handled additional keyboards, guitars, mandolin and percussion.
She describes the CD’s sound as “soft rock of the singer-songwriter genre.” Think Carole King, one of Richardson’s longtime influences.
“It feels very authentic to me,” she said. “It’s my style, my songs. And, it doesn’t feel like it’s over-produced. It feels like there’s just enough there.”
Williams encourages Songpreneurs members to write every day, and Richardson has done that for the past couple years. Five of the CD’s six songs are recent compositions. Only her “Superwoman Blues” was written earlier. Williams’ write-everyday advice also led Richardson to author a book, “Who Moved My Cape? Letting Go of Your Superwoman Expectations,” which she aims to publish.
It also accomplished a bucket-list item for Richardson, who’d always wanted to record her music in Nashville with a producer on a great piano. For Richardson, who started songwriting as a kid and playing in bands as a teenager, October’s recording sessions allowed her to meet those goals. It also illuminated her all-around skills as a singer-songwriter.
Smooth melodies and memorable keyboard riffs are a common thread through all six songs on “Superwoman Blues,” but they explore different topics. “When I first started this [recording] process, I thought all the songs would be in that same women’s empowerment vein. But as I went along, I realized I didn’t want that,” Richardson said.
So, she also sings about a lifetime love, longing, envy and being creative at mid-life. The latter subject unfolds on “Grooves and Scratches,” delivered with a sweet blend of piano, a Hammond B3 organ and her gentle voice. It’s the closing track, and Richardson sings, “The world keeps on spinnin’, ain’t gonna stop for me, so I’m makin’ my comeback, and I ain’t gonna skip a beat.”
The “Superwoman Blues” CD is proof.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
How to hear ‘Superwoman Blues’
• Tracy Richardson will have copies of the CD at tonight’s release party from 6 to 8 p.m. in Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St. in downtown Terre Haute.
• The disc can also be purchased through her website, TracyRichardson.bandcamp.com; or Facebook Messenger to her page, Tracy Richardson Music.
• The six individual songs will also be released, one by one, on digital purchase platforms such as iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.