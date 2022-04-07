This season is synonymous with new beginnings and fresh starts, with spring cleaning being an annual tradition for many individuals. Spring cleaning traditionally involves dusting the ceiling fans, deep scrubbing the floors and preparing the garden for new growth. But with so many remote and eLearning days over the past two years, as well as homeschool lessons, many houses have accumulated an abundance of craft supplies. Chances are, those supplies are cluttering corners of the house and unused dining room tables. Here are a few easy ways to declutter and organize your children’s art supplies to get your home spring ready.
One of the best ways to start your organizing is donating the excess supplies and items you no longer need. Consider giving the items to local nonprofits and organizations that work with kids. Camp Navigate, Boys and Girls Club, schools and teachers, childcare centers, churches and Girl Scout troops are just some of the places that accept craft supplies, construction paper, paint brushes and many other supplies.
Once the art supplies have been paired down, Yvette Morgan, owner of Maker’s Studio at 12 Points, recommends identifying storage spaces for craft supplies. Containers, plastic tubes, wooden crates or even unused drawers or shelves. Locally, Morgan finds inexpensive storage bins at Hobby Lobby, Joann, Dollar Tree, Goodwill and yard sales. While at these places, Morgan suggests finding a rolling cart for supplies that can be easily organized, stored in one place and rolled to the area kids are crafting.
She also suggests using clear glass containers to sort random crafting supplies such as pom poms, buttons and ribbon. Labeling containers also make it easy to have an organized system, she said.
Other tips for spring cleaning art supplies include throwing away hardened paint and bottles with scant amounts remaining in the bottles. This also goes with pens; toss pens that have run out of ink. Get your kids involved in the process by having them test each marker. Spring is also a great time to wash all paintbrushes that may still be covered in creativity.
Easy, inexpensive ways to decorate for spring
Now that art supplies are organized and the house is clean, it’s time to add some spring touches to the home. Decorating can be easy and inexpensive. Morgan recommends shopping at stores like Dollar Tree, which are great for finding basic, seasonal items. She also suggests purchasing items that have been marked down from the holiday that just passed and save them for next year.
Repurpose an item you already have by adding a pop of color. For example, add a colorful blanket or throw pillows to your couch. Replace kitchen dish towels with spring-themed cloths.
Add greenery and flowers to your décor. Real ones are always great and available at local floral shops, the farmer’s market and grocery stores. But you can also purchase inexpensive faux flowers. Place them in unused vases and place them on bookshelves and tables as centerpieces.
Lemons and citrus also make great centerpieces with their bright yellow and orange colors. Place in bowls and create a display.
Hang spring artwork and prints. Take a spring canvas painting class at Maker’s Studio and hang your creation as spring décor. Find inspiration quotes and drawings on the Internet, print them and hang in upcycled frames from Goodwill.
Add new doormats to your front porch and back door that reflect the spring season.
Books can also make colorful spring displays. Hunt through bookshelves or local thrift stores for bright-colored hardback book spines and create stacks in corners of the house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.