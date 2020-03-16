North Central Parke Schools are currently conducting eLearning Days until April 13. All school events at all four schools have been cancelled until April 13.
This includes sports banquets, all meetings, kindergarten parent meeting, and all other school functions. There will be no sports practices or athletic events allowed during the time period of March 16 to April 13.
The current schedule:
March 17, 18, 19 eLearning
March 20 school cancelled (no eLearning provided)
March 23-27 Spring Break
March 30 school cancelled
March 31, April 1, 2 eLearning
April 3 school cancelled
April 6 school cancelled
April 7, 8, 9 eLearning
April 10 school cancelled
April 13 anticipated return to school
