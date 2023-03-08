Hw did you two meet? Through a family member on the bride’s side.
Who proposed? Kyle proposed on his birthday weekend getaway to Brown County on Nov. 27, 2021. We were taking what I believed to be senior pictures of our oldest daughter in the Bean Blossom covered bridge. It was all a ruse to propose.
When did you start planning? We started planning in December 2021.
Did the final budget match the original? We never really had a budget. We used local shops and vendors to keep costs lower but never gave up the items we wanted.
Did you have a vision/theme? Originally we wanted to do a destination wedding in Florida. As we have five kids, it would have been very hard to get everyone to travel with different schedules. Once we decided to stay in Indiana we knew we wanted a fall rustic wedding.
Why did you pick your venue? Nickie found the venue while browsing online. We immediately booked a walkthrough and fell in love with the owners (who sold the property before our wedding) and the venue. It was beautiful and perfect for our vision.
Did everything go according to plan? For the most part, Kyle’s brother came in from Texas and was running late to the ceremony so we had to stall for a few minutes and our catering was about 15 minutes behind schedule but nothing that we didn’t laugh about in the moment.
What was the most challenging part of planning your wedding? Kyle says nothing was challenging. I would say we picked great vendors and had family step in to help with some things which made the day run smoothly.
What’s one memory you’ll always cherish from that day? Kyle: Having our important parts of our family there and being able to say “I do” to my best friend. Nickie: Spending the day with my best friend and enjoying every minute of our day of celebration. It really was an amazing day full of love and laughter.
What advice would you give to other couples as they plan their weddings? Start early, take your time, don’t get overwhelmed and ask your vendors for suggestions if you are overwhelmed.
