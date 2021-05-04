In its newest exhibit, the Vigo County Historical Museum is offering a close look into the arts of Vigo County history that include some rarely seen artworks.
“Vigo Inspired: Arts & Artists” is displayed in the Special Exhibits Gallery on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave.
The exhibit is a display of the museum's finest pieces created by historical artists from Vigo County. Featured artists include Omer “Salty” Seamon, Fannie Blumberg, Amalia Kussner, Gilbert Wilson, historic photographers and more. With various forms of expression such as sculpture, watercolor and sand art, these artistic legends offer visitors a memorable experience.
As a bonus, the musem will host this year’s Spring Art Show for the Wabash Valley Art Guild. The show featuring local modern artists will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. After the event, winning artwork will be displayed in the “Vigo Inspired” exhibit for visitors to enjoy through the end of May.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 812-235-9717 or visit www.vchsmuseum.org.
