Just three blocks northeast of construction projects in downtown Terre Haute, the Ryves neighborhood sits.
Activity has slowly subsided around Ryves, which extends from 13th Street east to 25th, and from Chestnut Street north to Eighth Avenue. The neighborhood businesses began dwindling in the 21st century. Median home values and household incomes have fallen below those elsewhere in the city. Nineteen percent of adults are unemployed. Among those who have jobs, only one-third are full-time.
Longtime residents remember Ryves' more vibrant days. Many long for a fresh community hub. Newcomers hope for the same.
Several gathered for an "outdoor living room" conversation on a September afternoon in 2018 with acclaimed urban artist Matthew Mazzotta. His creations have breathed new life into neglected and forgotten downtown districts in places such as Lyons, Nebraska and York, Alabama. Ryves residents sat on comfy chairs and sofas, set up at the neighborhood's Herz-Rose Park, and shared their hopes with Mazzotta. As businesses left, the chances of daily interactions dwindled, too, and residents spoke of restoring such regular connections.
Mazzotta took their visions and came up with a pair of multi-use buildings within Herz-Rose Park. That 5.1-acre greenspace, with a playground, basketball court and shelter has changed little through the years. Mazzotta's "Neighbors" concept would inject significant change.
"This can be something very special," Mazzotta said on a return trip to Terre Haute this month.
And, it's not a pipe dream, conjured in isolation.
The Vectren Foundation, a nonprofit funded by shareholders of the energy company, awarded a $100,000 grant for the "Neighbors" project. A separate National Endowment for the Arts grant to Indiana State University allowed funds for Mazotta to conceive the project. A coalition of Art Spaces, the Rose-Hulman technology department, and the ISU department of multidisciplinary studies will team with residents and service groups to program activities in the versatile buildings. Terre Haute's Parks and Recreation Department will own the Herz-Rose facility.
The specific cost of turning the residents' ideas and Mazzotta's design into a completed reality isn't yet certain because of the cost of materials, said Mary Kramer, executive director of Art Spaces, the Wabash Valley outdoor sculptures organization. Still, the Vectren grant could amount to nearly one-fourth of the overall cost.
Vectren has been involved in reviving the Ryves neighborhood since 2015, said Tom Moore, Vectren's manager of community relations.
"We felt like that was certainly a community we knew that had some challenges, and we wanted to go deeper to create some thriving communities" around the company's eight-state region, Moore said. With Ryves, he added, "we hope that [the grant] provides opportunities and really leads to a thriving neighborhood."
Mayor Duke Bennett wants "Neighbors" to serve as a pilot project that could possibly be a model for other neighborhoods around the city. Bennett envisions infrastructure improvements along Locust Street in the Ryves area, as well as new housing and additional improvements to Herz-Rose Park.
"It would be a mix of private and public dollars, and a variety of things that kind of resonate out from the park," Bennett said. Such changes could raise property values and reduce crime, he added.
The spark at the neighborhood's heart would be Mazzotta's "Neighbors" structures. The buildings are termed "interactive," because they can morph into different configurations that draw residents and visitors for different activities, year round.
The structures' usual form would be as dual shelters with porches, porch swings and bleacher-style seating. Once opened up, with pivoting sections, the buildings become a street scene reminiscent of the neighborhood's heyday, with storefronts, a town square, theatrical space, a plaza, or a crossroads. Activities could range from a meet-a-cop session, health education programs, toy exchanges during the holidays, an arts-and-crafts festival, fitness courses, computer literacy classes, job recruitment, and musical shows, among others.
It would be a "pop-up town center," according to Art Spaces.
"This is almost designed like the neighborhood that has been lost," Mazzotta said.
Ideally, fundraising would enable the hiring of a part-time parks employee to serve as host for events.
Mazzotta's resume includes projects to meet specific desires in other communities. Tiny Lyons, Nebraska lacked an amenity to bring its residents together.
"This downtown was dead, and the people said, 'We want to have something downtown again,'" Mazzotta recalled. So, he transformed the remaining facade of an old, vacant building into a flip-up theater, with seats on one side of the main street and a movie screen on the other. It earned Mazzotta the 2018 Denzeen Award for the Architecture Project of the Year, even though he's technically an artist, not an architect.
He's a well-regarded artist, to be sure, with degrees from the Art Institute of Chicago and MIT in art, culture and technology; a Loeb Fellowship at Harvard University; and Guggenheim and TED fellowships. Mazzotta's background inspired Ryves residents, when they met in 2018.
"There's a lot of pride in that neighborhood," said Tina Kruger, chairperson of ISU's interdisciplinary studies department and co-author of the "Neighbors" project. "And the residents are just super excited that somebody's interested. I think they get really excited when they see, 'Wow, this is really a high-caliber person involved in this."
Mazzotta listened to those folks, a key to the project's potential success.
"People told Matthew what they dreamed about," Kruger said, "and he distilled it into this project." Thus, Kruger sees it as a project by Ryves residents for Ryves residents. That involvement helps prevent it from gentrification, where an urban district is altered to appeal to the tastes of demographic groups not present in a district.
"This one is really intended to not be that, and instead to instill a sense of hope in the neighborhood," Kruger said.
A group of Rose-Hulman students have made "Neighbors" their mechanical engineering community projects for their senior year. Each proposed, multi-use structure is "a 13,000-pound building, and how do you move that?" Jay McCormack, their mechanical engineering professor, asked rhetorically. "That's the element of their project."
Terre Haute native Abby Anderson is one of the students working to resolve the complexities of crafting buildings that can be safely opened up and locked into different configurations. The students are developing mechanisms to control the speed of the structure as it unfolds, and to stop the unfolding where and when it should.
Anderson grew up on Terre Haute's east side and wasn't familiar with the Ryves neighborhood until signing on to the project. After months of work, she believes it "could give Terre Haute a reason to be visited" by tourists.
"That's really exciting to know that I got to be a part of this process," Anderson said, during a break in a meeting with Mazzotta and "Neighbors" organizers. "And I'll be able to come back and see how it's affected the neighborhood and affected the town."
Its completion depends upon fundraising, Art Spaces' Kramer said. The goal is to complete its construction at Herz-Rose later this year, or in early 2021. Funds to sustain its operation, particularly with a part-time host, also are crucial, along with approval of the park board and investments in the park itself.
"This would be something permanent for the park, and an investment — something [residents] would live with and grow on," Mazzotta said. "To make sure this is programmed and championed to take it into the future, that's the important part for me."
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
