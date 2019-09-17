Nashville singer-songwriter to perform Sept. 19 at Terre Haute Brewing Company

Currently headlining his "City on Fire" tour, Nashville, Tennessee, singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton is celebrating his recently released album with a performance at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.
The California native, previously known for his roles in television and movies like "Walk The Line," recruited a powerhouse team of songwriters and musicians for his fifth studio album including longtime friend and guitarist Jaco Caraco, and collaborated with Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum and fellow "One Tree Hill" actress Kate Voegele.
Discussing his new album with Billboard, Hilton opened up about how the album was written as he went through a period of transition, dealing with the tragedy of the California wildfires and personal loss of loved ones. “City on Fire is about a man losing all of these things he cares about so much, and what lengths he would go to reconcile that inside or make that right with himself. How passions can take over, how anger can take over. There’s something that feels very true and very scary to me... I feel like it tells this story of such intense love and loss, and I’ve never felt like love as deep as I’m starting to feel at this point in my life.”
Throughout his album, Hilton blends genres to create a unique musical experience that he calls "Western indie-rock." The 13-track album discusses diverse themes with an equally varied exploration of genres, tapping into strings-driven bluegrass, soulful blues, and candid country.
Catch Hilton on the road this fall, headlining 23 dates on his "City on Fire Tour" and supporting the "POP2000 Tour" alongside Lance Bass of 'NSYNC, O-Town, and Aaron Carter.
Visit ticketweb.com for tickets: $27.50 (limit 10 per person); Meet & Greet add on, $35 (must check in by 6:45).
Visit https://ffm.to/cityonfire for streaming information about "City on Fire." Visit tylerhilton.com for information on Hilton and his tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.