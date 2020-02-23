When Brent McPike visited his grandparents' house, he'd retrieve his grandpa's baritone ukulele, stored under a bed.
A lifelong adventure started there, in the 1970s.
McPike's grandpa, Ernie Royer, was a machinist by day and musician on weekends during the Great Depression. "He could set up a guitar or an engine with equal ability," McPike recalled this month. Once young Brent learned a few Beatles songs on the ukulele, his grandpa began teaching the boy tunes and techniques from Royer's days as a 1930s dance band guitarist in Saline City.
Though McPike was enamored with rock music that filled FM airwaves at the time, Grandpa Ernie was guiding Brent through standards from the "Great American Songbook" of the early 20th century. While friends took lessons to learn licks by guitar heroes like Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh and Tom Scholz, McPike was learning eclectic tunes from W.C. Handy and Harold Arlen, and swing, bluegrass and square dance numbers from his grandpa's youth. Brent and Ernie traded notes on guitars.
"He was my mentor," McPike said of his late grandfather.
Decades after those lessons, McPike has mastered the guitar. The 53-year-old shares his expertise with young people as an instructor at Indiana State University. He earned a bachelor's degree from Butler University, a master's and a doctorate from Indiana University. His guitar work, original songs and arrangements of classics fill a handful of albums with fellow musicians from the Terre Haute region. And, McPike is the guitar half of one of Terre Haute's most popular musical duos for the past decade, playing alongside mandolin virtuoso Solly Burton.
Burton's style blended immediately with McPike. "It was bizarre, because his musical tastes were the exact tastes of my grandpa," McPike said.
Now, McPike will be inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame on March 8 in the Zorah Shrine downtown. He joins 16 others, ranging from Academy of Country Music award winner J.T. Corenflos to noted trumpeter Jack Shelton, Steve Brown, Junior Grayless, Jerry Hawkins, Jim "Tubby" Holt, Jimmie Kitchen, Jack L. Lewis, Don Price, Roger Neal Redmon, Randy Rhoads, Ronald Ray Rodgers, David Sanders, Tim Weer, Lenny Wilson and James E. Wooten.
Musicians such as McPike, who both teach and perform, add a special element to the Hall, said its board chairman, Andrew Hayes.
"I'm proud to see Brent McPike come through [as an inductee], because he reaches out and helps very young kids learn guitar," Hayes said. The Hall chairman knows. Hayes' niece was one of McPike's many students.
Immediate musical bond
Burton was a 17-year-old phenom from rural Graysville when he and McPike first crossed paths in 2008. A year earlier, Burton had won his first National Mandolin Championship at age 16. A friend, Chuck Shutt, invited McPike to a Terre Haute Rotary Club meeting, where Burton was scheduled to play. "[Chuck] said, 'You have to meet [Solly],'" McPike recalled.
They clicked. A few months later, McPike and Burton played their first duo gig at the Swope Art Museum's annual Mardis Gras party. "I immediately knew I wanted to play with Brent more," Burton said last week.
In addition to McPike's musicianship and vast repertoire, "he's good with people," Burton said. "He's good with everybody."
Since that initial performance, McPike and Burton have played nearly 30 gigs a year, traveling through Indiana and nine other states, from Maine to Wisconsin to Louisiana. They've collaborated with other musicians on albums, such as The Haute Club's "Bluephoria" in 2010, "From Far Beyond the Pond" with Nan McEntire in 2012, and a collective artists compilation "The Wabash" in 2013.
McPike and Burton have another nearly full album of recordings "in the can," awaiting completion with Vigo County producer Don Arney. "We need to finish that," Burton added. It's been three years in the making. "I work too slow," McPike quipped. "I have too many interests."
Those include fishing and playing cards with Burton, but more so McPike's activities involving his wife, Kristy, and their kids, Shannon and Brendan. Their recent winters involved Brendan's exploits as a high school state finalist wrestler for Terre Haute South Vigo High School. While getting ready to teach one morning last week, McPike also studied videos of his son's latest matches prior to this weekend's state finals in Indianapolis.
"I've been a junkie on wrestling," McPike said.
Lasting influences
McPike's own high school days were spent in Indianapolis, where he grew up. His first experiences performing music came during gatherings of the Ben Davis Young Life group for kids ages 14 to 19. He played a mix of gospel, folk and pop on guitar. "That kind of got me learning songs and playing in front of people," McPike said.
Visits to his grandparents' home further sharpened McPike's skills. Most of the songs, riffs and styles Brent learned from his grandpa stemmed from Ernie Royer's years with a Saline City band led by former New Orleans musician Happy Scantlin. "Those two guys knew hundreds of songs — Tin Pan Alley and all those songs," McPike said.
His grandfather also admired the flawless sounds of bluegrass mandolin picker Jethro Burns, who often paired with guitar great Chet Atkins. Now, McPike plays guitar alongside another Jethro Burns devotee, Solly Burton. "He's Solly's hero, and my grandpa always loved Jethro Burns," McPike said.
Ernie Royer died in a motorcycle accident on the morning of March 26, 1998. At that same moment, Brent was finishing his qualification exam for a jazz minor at IU, basically the culmination of all those lessons between grandfather and grandson. "William Faulkner couldn't have written more symbolism into that," McPike said.
Three years later, job opportunities opened up for Brent with the ISU music faculty and for Kristy as orchestra teacher at Terre Haute South High School. So they moved to Terre Haute, "because when two musicians find work in the same town, you pack your bags, get the kids and move there," he said.
The music continues today. McPike and Burton will perform at the Hall of Fame induction's jam session, and then around St. Patrick's Day in Sonka Irish Pub. The completion of their simmering new album could follow later in the year.
They've influenced each other. Burton just returned from a trip with a friend and a cousin to South America, capped by a week-long visit to Brazil at the invitation of a Brazilian band he'd met in the U.S. The 28-year-old Burton said he probably would never have trekked to Brazil if McPike hadn't introduced him to Brazilian choro music.
McPike's repertoire covers an array of genres, from Celtic jigs and reels to African articulations, jazz, rock, country, classical and gospel. It all fits into a Hoosier musician's life. He captured a slice of those roots in "Back to Indiana," a song he penned as he and Kristy drove their kids back home from an amusement park trip on a sweltering summer day. The song leads off the "Bluephoria" album.
He sings, "Back in Indiana, there's a party in the street; the food is just like heaven; even the corn up there is sweet."
Attending the ceremony
The 27th annual Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame induction festivities are scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8 in the Zorah Shrine at 420 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute. Tickets are $15 per person and include a meal, and are available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 S. 25th St. and Rick Waggoner State Farm Insurance at 400 E. Margaret Ave., from any Hall board member, or at the door on the day of the event.
