On behalf of the 41|40 Arts and Cultural District in Terre Haute, Art Spaces Inc. has issued a request for qualifications for artists interested in creating artwork or designs to be reproduced on murals to be installed on fencing surrounding the construction site of the convention center in downtown Terre Haute.
The opportunity is open to artists age 18 and older that live, work or attend school in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion or Vigo counties.
Artists are asked to submit materials that indicate their ability to successfully provide appropriate original artwork and to meet the timeline. The theme of the murals will be “What do you love now about Terre Haute?” Each artist selected to complete a mural design will receive $200.
Anyone interested in applying should read the full request available on the Art Spaces website: https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/call-for-entries/
To request more information, or to receive a copy of the RFQ by e-mail or postal mail, e-mail info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com. Please note “Construction Fence Mural Project” in the subject line. Or call 812-235-2801, Extension 4, to leave a message. Calls will be returned within three business days.
The project will beautify the area surrounding the construction site of the new convention center, and will provide an activity directly linked to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum’s “Under Construction” Exhibit -- which will include a live video camera on the construction.
Submission deadline is May 31.
