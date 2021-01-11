Mountain bike team recruiting participants, coaches

The Vigo County Composite Mountain Bike Team, for students in grades 6 to 12 across the Wabash Valley, is recruiting participants and coaches.

The team, managed and coached by a volunteer team director, has both club and race team options. Everyone is welcome and everyone rides.

Practice will take place at trails and parks in Terre Haute and Vigo County. Practice is twice a week with certified level-one NICA coaches. (All coaches are trained and certified to coach NICA athletes.)

At the end of the season, students will have an opportunity to race in four kids-only races (grades 6-12). The races are suitable for all riding skills.

For more information or to join the team, email Eric Barawskas a ebarawskas@gmail.com.