As is customary in late fall, I began the chore of cleaning our bird boxes last week. It is not an unpleasant task, although there is an element of surprise to the job, for I will find one or two that went unused for the summer, or a nest of stubborn wasps huddled together against the cold, or even two or three different kinds of nests stacked one onto another, like floors in a high-rise apartment building.
I am about a month away yet from scribbling a story about the end of autumn, but I try to get this birdhouse job done before I need warm gloves and a heavy jacket and a cap pulled down over my ears. I also try to leave just enough time for other birds — and there are some — to rebuild a fresh nest for the winter, that is if they don’t head south like a lot of my older friends do.
I never thought I’d see bluebirds using my houses in December, but I have, so a few of my boxes will be sub-let again by the time the snow sticks. I’ll discover which boxes have been chosen — some out of sight, down the hillside, or at a far corner of the yard — come March, when, like the conscientious landlord that I am, I will check them again to prepare for spring renters. In some cases, I will leave a little of the old nest in place, just in case the new tenants arrive late.
No one really knows how birds come to be such expert builders, although there are a few species — mourning doves, for example — that shame the reputation by throwing such sloppy nests together that it is a wonder that any of their young survive. A few years ago, I took it upon myself to construct a hardware-wire basket beneath a shoddily-built dove’s nest in a front yard pine tree. Much to my surprise, the doves settled in and used the contraption.
Sloppy, as well, is the slap-dash nest of a wild turkey. I have found them at mushroom-hunting time, and they are no more than a shallow rut in the ground feathered with a few sticks and brown leaves and feathers.
A nest I found this spring held 13 eggs, and since I saw no hen about, I presumed she had left for a while to scrounge a meal.
Endless foragers for food, observers of the world from atop trees and posts and rocky crags, most birds are also skilled engineers and architects and construction workers, each, according to species, designing their own unique house. Borrow from them as we do for our own conventions of language, as in “nest egg” and “leave the nest” and to “feather one’s nest,” we have yet to define the genius behind the innate construction of a bird’s home. For example, one nest I cleared out of a small box that is tacked to the side of our barn, was partially woven with the plastic of a shredded tarp. I’m sure that a house sparrow built the nest, but where it found, and why it opted to use, that particular material is beyond me; birds are masters of the improvisational.
Some of my favorite nests are those built — or should I say, woven — by phoebes and sparrows. Both species make use of horsehair as a primary building material, and their delicate yet sturdy nests remind me of a pioneer woman’s graying top-knot bun or the ancient plaster I’ve found in the walls of old houses. Horse hair was once routinely used in the lime-based mortar that backed lath, and I have wondered if the idea for its use came from observing the work of birds.
Six months ago, I asked my carpenter buddy, Joe, to build a few more nesting boxes for me, so he put together eight nice ones, easy to clean because they have hinged panels in the front. He made them out of woodshop scrap, oak and pine and sassafras mostly, and I left them untreated and unpainted. Not treating the wood will shorten their time of use, but I’ve read that birds prefer houses that don’t carry the smell of varnish or paint. That makes sense to me, so if stain the wood you must, it is my understanding to do it with something water-based.
This fall has also been productive as I’ve stumbled across nests left in trees and in bushes that have dropped their leaves. Just last week, I walked along a harvested cornfield, and as I turned to snap a photo of a goldfinch, I saw in the background a nest in a willow tree that I had never noticed before. Similarly, I have already discovered the nest of a wren stealthily planted in a pot of coleuses that had to be dumped after a recent cold snap, and another — the nest, I think of a chipping sparrow — hidden amid the dense foliage of a magnolia near my cabin. Only when the leaves had turned lemon yellow and began to drop in the wind, was I able to see it.
Just as amazing to me are the similar construction techniques that very different birds share, hummingbirds and blue-gray gnatcatchers, for instance. On one of the paths I walk near my place, I see both birds in the warming spring, and I’ve noticed that despite their different looks and sizes and habits, they share lichens as a common building material. I rarely find a hummingbird’s nest, but when I do, they look much like the gnatcatcher’s, only smaller — a cup, rather than a bowl. Yet, the lichens, the spider’s silk, the crumbled leaves are there in common, as if the two birds ordered nearly the same floor plans from an old Sears and Roebuck catalog.
Identifying nests is hardly an exact science, and I re-discovered that concept again upon opening a box that is nailed to a hackberry tree that grows along a path down into my woods. The nest in it is a pile of dried leaves sitting atop a bed of moss; it is a combination that I don’t think I had ever seen before. I immediately consulted three of my most knowledgeable birding friends, and each had a different answer, but we eventually came to agree that it was the nest of a tufted titmouse; they usually sets up household in the cavities of hollow trees.
One of those experts, Dr. Peter Scott, surprised me a little when I asked him for a favorite nest story. Although he was amazed by hummingbirds along the Mexican border, he said, “I enjoy visiting great blue heron rookeries, including a small one along Otter Creek; about 10 nests in sycamores.”
“Herons start to build nests so early; well before the trees leaf out, and I see the adults standing on old nests and fixing them. The fact that several rookeries exist in a county like Vigo is impressive ... all they need is a mile or half-mile of undisturbed oxbow. I floated down Deer Creek [mostly in Clay and Putnam counties] one spring with some buddies, probably April, and we passed under a colony in a canopy that spread across the creek ... the birds were croaking away. It was a primeval scene,” Scott added.
We are now past the midway point of fall, and winter with its icy hands and windy breath will soon touch us. Yet the year-round work of building nests continues, as will my cleaning this week. Ironically, it is Joe who named a group of us friends that occasionally meet for supper. Our children are gone from home now, and he refers to us as “The Empty Nesters.”
Contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage is at www.mikelunsford.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.