Although it’s believed that canaries have been routinely used for centuries in coal mines to signal the presence of noxious gases, the practice probably dates back only to the late 1890’s (some say, 1911) when a Scottish physiologist named John Scott Haldane introduced the birds to miners as a way of detecting carbon monoxide. Canaries were still being routinely taken into Britain’s coal fields nearly 90 years later.
Unlike mice — which were also used — canaries, like most birds, pull air into their lungs while both inhaling and exhaling, so they were particularly effective in their involuntary servitude. Since that time, the term, “canary in a coal mine,” has served us well too; according to the American Heritage Dictionary of Idioms,” it means, a warning “of the coming of greater danger or trouble …”
Sadly, birds are still being called upon for such unenviable tasks, but on a greater scale now. As hard as it is to believe, and despite the efforts of so many conservationists and ecologists and ordinary citizens who simply love nature, we are losing more and more birds with each passing year, and not just exotic species or those that are rare to begin with.
Our grasslands bird populations are down over 50 percent, and alarmingly, 90 percent of the birds we have lost come from 12 families: sparrows, blackbirds, and finches. The red-winged blackbird, a chatty friend we in the Midwest commonly see and hear, is nonetheless, in decline, down about a third in just the last five decades.
According to numerous studies — including one published last fall in the journal, “Science,” North America’s avian population alone has lost nearly 3 billion birds in the last half-century; many of them are common songbirds that used to grace our landscapes and backyards. Even as our technically-advanced 21st century marches on, we struggle against increasing pressures on our planet. We wage war on the mighty microbe, fight to cool the atmosphere, and scratch our heads over oceans filling with plastics, but we are also discovering that our birdsong is being replaced with noise. Birds are telling us that our planet — mankind itself — is ailing, and we need to listen.
Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Ken Rosenberg, who headed the study, put it bluntly: “We’re squeezing the planet so hard in terms of using resources and space. And now we are reaching this tipping point.”
A year ago, I met Matt Williams, the director of conservation programs for the Nature Conservancy in Indiana. His book, “Endangered and Disappearing Birds of the Midwest” (Indiana University Press; 214 pages; $29), which is adorned with many of his magnificent photographs, is a stark reminder that we have taken our birds for granted too long.
Williams began walking the woods as a boy, and in his short lifetime has seen changes that do not bode well for birds, perhaps for man too. His grandfather worked for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and got him interested in birds through nature hikes by the time he was 10 years old. “I’ve been hooked on birds ever since seeing my first Indigo Bunting with him,” Williams says.
“…for all their beauty, for all the ecosystem services they provide, for all the financial benefits that come to the millions of people who are passionate about birdwatching, many of our populations of birds are declining,” Williams writes in his book’s introduction. “Simply put, many bird species across the Midwest, and the country, are in serious trouble.”
“It is true,” Williams told me a few weeks ago, “we’ve lost almost 3 billion birds in North America just since 1970. To give that some perspective, if you were to stack 3 billion robins from beak to tail it would stretch from the surface of the Earth to the moon and back.”
It does not take hard science alone to realize that the increasing destruction of forest and grasslands, urban sprawl, the use of aggressive herbicides and pesticides — even an exploding population of feral cats — are leading to the decline of our birds. It is also easy to dismiss the dwindling numbers of bird species as insignificant, particularly when we consider all of mankind’s other daunting troubles.
“In addition to being beautiful and adding interest to our lives through watching their behavior or listening to their songs, birds play many important roles in nature.” Williams says. “In fact, they help pollinate crops, control populations of insect pests, and help disperse seeds of certain species of plants. Without birds, there would be massive impacts to agriculture, our environment, and our economy,” he adds.
It is spring now, and I have been wandering my woods in shirt sleeves more and more in search of the migrating warblers that come in earnest this month and next, and the wading birds that visit the marshes and pools of field run-off until the late spring’s warmer days push them even farther north. But in the back of my mind are the birds that make my place, my county and state, their home most of the year. They too are disappearing; the grackles, the red-headed woodpeckers, the dark-eyed juncos, the grassland sparrows, the grosbeaks and finches….
It’s not that we haven’t seen this coming. Species decline has been with us as long as man began to make his presence felt on the planet, but it isn’t too late to change things.
Williams says: “To help slow or reverse these trends there are many things people can do. Habitat loss is the biggest single driver of the declines we are seeing, so supporting local, state, and federal policies that provide funding for protecting or restoring habitat is critically important. Financially supporting organizations that help protect and manage native habitats here, as well as in Latin America, where many of ‘our’ birds migrate or spend the winter is also critical. Landowners can control invasive species on their properties and reduce their use of insecticides. Keeping cats indoors and buying only sustainably grown products is also helpful.”
Nearly 60 years ago, Rachel Carson published “Silent Spring,” in which she warned us about the use of pesticides that had set off a chain reaction of adverse consequences: the devastation of pollinating insects; bird kills; the uptick of cancers in humans. She mourned a “spring without voices,” of silence that lay over our fields and woods and marshes.
She wrote: “Have we fallen into a mesmerized state that makes us accept as inevitable that which is inferior or detrimental, as though having lost the will or the vision to demand that which is good?”
