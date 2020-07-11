Despite the heat and itch of head-high summer weeds that take over many of my favorite places, I still go to the creek to wander sandbars and wade in the shallow clear water of the dog days.
Sandbars serve as slender oases amid the bugs and creep of poison hemlock and bull thistle and cocklebur, and as poet William Stafford wrote, on them, “…sunlight stretches out its limbs.” Sandbars serve as respites for the weary kayaker, as dry land for the muddy and water-logged, as places of exploration for the nosy and nature-loving, and as campgrounds for those who like driftwood fires. They team with life, yet become depositories of the dead, the rock-tumbled, and the water worn.
Big Raccoon Creek is a mercurial and crimped ribbon of water. I read once — and have never found the source again — that it has more sharp bends in it than any stream of its size in North America. I can’t swear to it, but by wandering along its banks or paddling a stretch or two, it is easy to believe.
As it twists and turns, the creek feeds a watershed of hundreds of square miles; it originates in Montgomery County before emptying into the Wabash a mile or two south of Montezuma; its course sends it in every direction on the compass, much of its final leg heading north and west.
Along the way are countless sandbars which hide beneath the winter and spring floods, yet appear bit by bit as the water recedes. In the summer months, as its small feeders drain themselves and more water is held back for Cecil Harden Lake, the Big Raccoon shrinks and clears itself; it becomes a wading creek, narrow enough that even an average rock thrower can skip a stone across it with ease, yet there are spots that remain deceptively deep.
Years before I found the places I now visit, I used to explore the sandbars near the now-gone Jeffries Ford covered bridge. My grandfather liked the fishing there, nearly always rolling up his pants to bare white legs and casting along the banks with his fly rod. Having less patience, I would give up my cane pole and bobber to engineer reservoirs and dams and canals in the gravel, always finding and tucking away bits of ancient corals and crinoids and snails to take home. That place and those days reside in the chapter of my favorite memories.
Now, mostly alone, but often with my grandsons and wife or daughter, I drive a field road back to a pair of expansive sandbars on the creek. I go in all seasons, but by early July, unless it is a wet summer, I never fail to find them grown to full size. In places near the west bank, in what used to be pools but are now just baked and cracked dips of mud, arrowhead plants—often called Indian potatoes—grow and bloom in abundance. It is my understanding that Lewis and Clark regularly fed themselves on the roots of arrowheads, which supposedly taste like chestnuts.
Dr. Jeffrey Stone, Associate Professor of Environmental Geoscience at Indiana State University, knows quite a lot about sandbars, so I asked him to enlighten me about how and why they form.
“Sandbars in meandering streams form at bends. The primary reason is that as water flows down a straight channel, the highest velocity is in the center. As this straight channel reaches a bend, the fastest velocity part of the stream tries to continue to flow in a straight line, and as a result, it ends up shifting the high velocity part of the stream flow toward the ‘outside’ bank in a bend. The result is that on the inner bank, the water velocity is much slower,” he said.
That “water velocity” really determines the position and size of sandbars: “So high velocity flow on the outer bank tends to erode sediments, while lower velocity flow on the inner bank tends to deposit sediments. In geology, these are referred to as the cut bank—the outer bank—and the point bar—the inner bank—or as you refer to it, ‘a sandbar.’ In a meandering stream channel, this is essentially how and where the sandbars form,” Stone says.
Stone also told me that he became a geologist “by accident,” that he liked the puzzles it presented to him. He is now a “paleoecologist,” studying the fossils of diatoms, single-cell algae.
On one of the most recent days I visited, it was 93 degrees, and I realized that the little drip of a creek I saw that evening had dropped three or four feet in a matter of less than two weeks. My first impression upon stepping from my path through the weeds was that nothing much was happening there, yet, within minutes, and luckily in the face of a freshening breeze, I saw a pair of cedar waxwings in the branches of a dead maple, scouting, no doubt, for ripening raspberries. I soon spotted a pair of delicate damselflies—one most improbably red and gold—and I heard, then saw, a fish flopping along a submerged log. A half-dozen kiting turkey vultures soared above me, and upon closer inspection, I noticed they were accompanied by a red-shouldered hawk.
Each time I return, regardless of the time of year, I see the multiple personalities of nature on display. The driftwood on the bar dries in the sun as white as old bones, and brown bank swallows perform their aerial circuses, hitting the water’s surface one moment or weaving and bobbing as they clasp limp willows the next. Sparrows sip warm water in the sun, and squirrels venture out onto the creek banks to pick up maple whirligigs.
I have seen the tracks of turkeys, of bobcats, of coyotes, of raccoons, and deer; I have felt the crack of thin ice under my boots and wondered at the frozen sand built in layered dunes. I have watched puddling swallowtails all summer, nesting wood ducks and Canada geese in springtime, heard the rattle of yellowing cottonwood leaves in the fall…
On sandbars, sunlight stretches out its limbs, and so do I.
