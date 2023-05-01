If brothers Donny and Kyle Toney wanted to separate themselves from each other as adults, joining the police department together didn’t help create any space. Not only did the brothers both join in 2011, but they, literally, work side by side and serve on the Special Response Team and Honor Guard together.
“Our desks were side by side in the old building and later in the new building as well,” Donny says. “I always enjoyed walking into an interview and telling people, ‘I’m Detective Toney and this is Detective Toney …’ and then just continue like I didn’t say the same name for both of us.”
The brothers also both worked as liaison officers in the Vigo County School Corp., but on different sides of town. Kyle served as the school resource officer at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, while Donny served at rival school Terre Haute South Vigo.
Donny now works as the patrol sergeant on the night shift and Kyle continues his work as a detective in the Juvenile Division. While they’re not side by side as much anymore, the brothers say it’s still nice having a member of the family on the force.
“I thoroughly enjoy working with my brother,” Kyle says. “To have someone else in your family to truly understand what you go through is nice to have.”
This story appeared in the May 2023 issue of Terre Haute Living.
