Mark Bennett: Creative season of life inspires musician-songwriter Dave Peterson's album

A moment in eastern Illinois, more than three decades ago, helped chart Dave Peterson’s musical future.

He and some friends trekked from Terre Haute to the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Ill., for a concert. Terre Haute’s own Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows performed as the opening act. Then the main act, a singer-guitarist from Dallas, took the stage. Peterson had a bird’s-eye view of a rising blues-rock legend — Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“We sat three rows back and just experienced this guy playing,” Peterson recalled of the late singer-guitarist. “It was just fantastic.”

Just a few years later, Vaughan died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Vaughan’s influence and memory have lived on for millions of fans through his popular recordings.

For Peterson, the blues, with a twist of rock, found a permanent spot in Peterson’s musical soul after watching that concert.

“I always felt that it was coming from the heart, more than other kinds of music,” he said. The songs, like those of the roots country genre, “are about love and lost love and somebody messing up your good thing,” he added.

Peterson’s been playing, writing and recording such blues since that pivotal era in the late-1980s. He released his latest independent album, “One More Heartache,” earlier this month. It features 10 tracks, all written by Peterson. He also handles the vocals, and plays guitar, bass and hand percussion on the compilation.

And, Peterson produced and engineered the album in his Tekmone Studio in Terre Haute. He wasn’t alone, though. Longtime friend Steve Rusin added his harmonica virtuosity to the album, while fellow music veterans Brad Davis and Bob McLeaish handled drums.

The 61-year-old retired carpenter is often behind the control board of his studio, tweaking the sounds of other artists as they record their own music. “One More Heartache” puts Peterson’s songwriting, singing and musicianship at the forefront. His wife, Jenni Bigham, appreciates that twist.

“He’s so revved up about it,” she said.

“One More Heartache” includes slow groove blues such as “Slipped Your Mind,” “Back This Way Again,” “Fool For Your Love,” “Crazy Little Woman” and the title track, along with some foot-shuffling rockers like “My Baby’s Blues” and “The Well’s Gone Dry.” Rusin’s harp work spices several tunes, including the driving “Nickel in My Pocket.”

Peterson blends a staccato acoustic guitar strum with nifty electric guitar flourishes over a vocal heard from the distance on the powerful “Raised Up.” The track is all Peterson. On it, he sings, “Well I know, this ain’t my time, I been raised, from the dead.”

He wrote it in the wee hours of a night several years ago. “It’s pretty much how I was feeling at the time about death and dying, and not dying,” Peterson explained.

Though most of his songs aren’t written about his own life, “Raised Up” touches on it. Peterson has lived with the ups and downs of multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects bone marrow plasma cells, since a diagnosis in 2011. He maintains his health carefully and keeps active through studio work with a core of musicians.

He’s enjoying this time, not wasting it.

“I wouldn’t call it an urgency, but I’ve been wanting to get this [music] out,” Peterson said. In fact, he’s got another album “99 percent” completed that will be a follow-up to “One More Heartache.”

He’s musically inspired, said his wife, Jenni. “He’s had this drive to have something to leave his mark on the world, and he feels like he’s able to do that with this project,” she said.

Rusin appears on several of Peterson’s projects, and has some spotlight moments on this album. “I’ve enjoyed anything Dave’s wanted me to play on,” Rusin said. “He’s a good friend and a good player.”

Like Rusin, Peterson’s musical backstory dates back to the 1970s in Terre Haute. Peterson learned to play bass from his older brother, Tim. Dave would roll his Fender Bassman into their family’s living room, and the brothers would play now-classic ‘70s rock tunes.

“And it just took off from there,” Peterson recalled.

He transitioned from jazz as a trombonist in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School jazz band to a string of progressive rock and classic rock bands in Terre Haute, before becoming a touring musician with bands in Florida for a few years — a stint that including a chance to open for The Outlaws, a Southern rock group known for hits such as “Green Grass and High Tides.” He returned to his hometown, working as a carpenter and performing with various bands around Terre Haute.

While playing bass for Rock House, a band led by guitarist-singer Marc Rogers, Peterson wrote his first song.

He’s still songwriting and looking forward to not only sharing “One More Heartache” with others, but also the next album and those by others crafted in his studio.

“I feel fortunate to play music,” Peterson said, draping an arm over his vintage Guild acoustic. “I may not be driving around in limousines, but I’m here and playing with musicians I like to be around, and I’ve got a good wife. What else can I ask for?”

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.