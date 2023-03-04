Historical fiction
The London Sèance Society by Sarah Penner
Release: March 7
In an abandoned chateau on the outskirts of Paris in 1873, spiritualist Vaudeline D’Allaire is about to do a seance. Meanwhile, Lenna Wickes has traveled to Paris to find answers about her sister’s death. She and Vaudeline team with the powerful men of London’s exclusive Sèance Society to solve the mystery and end up entangled in trouble.
Fiction
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Clair Jimenez
Release: March 7
A Puerto Rican family in Staten Island discovers their long-missing sister is potentially alive and cast on a reality TV show. They set out to bring her home. The story explores familial bonds, race and generational violence told with silence, resentment and love.
The Quarantine Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot
Release: March 7
We revisit the princess who started it all — Mia Themopolis. Genovia has been affected by the pandemic, and now the princess must deal with the quarantine of her husband, her battles with imposing health restrictions to her nation and more. Cuddle up and travel to Genovia with Mia.
Thriller
Missing Clarissa by Ripley Jones
Release: March 7
In 1999, popular cheerleader Clarissa Campbell disappears from a party in the woods outside of a rural town in Washington and is never seen again. The mystery — and her beauty — captures the nation, but soon the case turns cold. More than 20 years later, two high school juniors start a true crime podcast, determine to unravel the story of what happened.
Young adult
The Renaissance of Gwen Hathaway by Ashley Schumacher
Release: March 14
After her mother’s death, Madeline “Gwen” Hathaway has determined that nothing will change. She keeps lists in journals, only has one friend and looks forward to working the ren faire with her father. When she arrives at her mother’s favorite stop, she meets Arthur, the son of the new manager who changed the faire. She gets roped into being Princess of the Faire, and more adventures.
This list of new releases is not exhaustive. Some releases may be delayed due to supply shortages or publishing issues.
