A geographer can help others imagine what a far-away place looked like at a given point in time.
Research behind a new book by a Terre Haute geography expert could help paint a mental picture of a pivotal region of the world at a historic time. The mental picture of a journey through ancient Palestine during its Roman occupation and Jesus Christ’s ministry could become clearer through Bill Dando’s new “Geography of the Holy Land: Jerusalem, Regional Cities, Small Towns, and Rural Places.”
Locales such as Nazareth, Jericho, Bethany, Tyre, Sidon and Jerusalem are charted, mapped and analyzed in the book. It’s authored and edited by Dando, a retired Indiana State University geography professor, his wife and primary editor Caroline, a retired ISU foreign languages professor, and Jonathan Lu, a retired University of Northern Iowa professor. Fellow specialists in the geography of the Middle East’s Fertile Crescent region contributed chapters, as well, including late Terre Haute geographer Dorothy Drummond.
It’s a reference book, not a religious work, Bill Dando emphasized. It’s the third in his “Geography of the Holy Land” series, following earlier books in 2005 and 2013. This one explores the urban system of life during Roman rule in Palestine and ancient Israel at the time of Jesus.
It features towns that dot the pages of the Bible. The stories, history and culture of those places are illuminated through Holy Land geography.
“I think maybe we all can be geographers in picturing these places. We do that when we read,” Caroline Dando said. “If we read the Bible and then the background in these books, we can get an idea of what these places looked like when Jesus lived there, and when Jesus walked there.”
The focus on cities, little towns and rural places of an ancient time and land holds relevance today, Bill Dando said. Many problems present 2,000 years ago remain issues in 2020, from food security, warfare and famine in urban spaces, to urban planning and connections between regional communities.
A commodity such as water was crucial in the Fertile Crescent then. The Holy Land stretches from the Nile River Valley in Egypt east to Iran, known as Persia in ancient times. Its borders include the Mediterranean Sea to the north, the Arabian Desert to the south, and the Carpathian Mountains and Caspian Sea on the east, and the Egyptian deserts on the west. The 200-mile Jordan River is its only river.
Two winter rainy periods, combined with high and low elevations, produced a climate ideal for specialty crops such as figs, olives, wine grapes and livestock, the book explains. The region’s agricultural bounty attracted the Romans.
Thus, the river and rains supplying its water were treasured.
More than 2,000 years later, Dando said water as a commodity remains an issue.
“We’re not handling our limited water supply well, to say the least,” he said. Denying or failing to address climate change and its impact on water resources could cause conflicts. Accessibility to water may start a war.
Technological ability is not the problem. Instead, “it’s because of human stubbornness. And human greed, avarice, blindness and jealousy,” Dando said. “They’re trusting science to save lives, if they’re ill, but they don’t trust scientists who study the atmosphere.”
That’s an area of expertise for Dando. He holds a doctorate in applied meteorology and applied climatology, and specialized in the impact of weather and climate on the former Soviet Union. He’s served for the past 35 years as chairman of the Bible Geography Specialty Group for the American Association of Geographers, the organization supporting the new book. Dando’s 29 books overall include the “Geography of the Holy Land Series,” as well as 2007’s “Climate Change and Variation: A Primer for Teachers.” Dando’s first major book delved into the impact of droughts on the Soviet Union and won recognition from the United Nations.
Those studies led him to gather data to build a map of potato growing in the United States. The work held practical application for the agricultural world. “I’ve tried all my life to fill voids,” said Dando, now 85. The books on the Holy Land — and its urban, small town and rural structure — are practical as well.
“We’re in an urban world now, and we’re going to be in more of an urban world,” Dando said. Some cities have grown to be 60 to 70 miles across, a density of population that increases the potential for corruption, diseases and denigration of individuals, he added.
”And if the food supply was ever cut off, then you have famine,” Dando said.
The Middle East, which surrounds the ancient Holy Land and Fertile Crescent, has commanded the world’s attention for much of the 20th and 21st centuries. Three worldwide religions — Christianity, Judaism and Islam — share roots in the region and its cities. Wars and the threat of wars continue to linger there.
Humans have long been curious about their geographic and cultural roots, said Bharath Ganesh Babu, who edited the graphics and designed the cover of the “Geography of the Holy Land” editions. Ganesh Babu, who also serves as associate professor of geography and coordinator of the environmental science program at Valparaiso University, said this book has information that can enlighten those looking for answers.
”For many people in this world, the Holy Land signifies something that is core to their understanding of themselves,” Ganesh Babu said in an email interview last month. “But our knowledge of the past is subject to interpretation. And, unfolding politics surrounding the geography of the Holy Land today demonstrates that subjectivity.
”With books like the ‘Geography of the Holy Land,’ using biblical writings as a source, we try to offer a portrayal of the land, its settlements, people, economy and politics,” Ganesh Babu continued. “I believe that knowledge is the antidote to fear, discrimination and conflict. I hope this book helps add a little bit more to our pool of knowledge.”
Nearly four years in the making, the latest “Geography of the Holy Land” contains the historical context, by place, for that region of the world.
”Where has our focus been for decades? The Middle East,” Dando said. “So, we should learn more about this part of the world. Almost everything that’s happening in the Middle East is repeated in history. And it’s all affected by location, location, location.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
To find ‘Geography of the Holy Land’
To inquire about obtaining a copy of the reference book “Geography of the Holy Land,” contact Centenary United Methodist Church in Terre Haute at 812-232-2319.
