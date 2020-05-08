The Lincoln Trail College Foundation will conduct a giving week the week of May 11 to help raise money for a special scholarship fund.

The new fund is designed to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic get an education at Lincoln Trail College in Robinson, Illinois.

People who want to donate to the LTC Foundation for Giving Week can go to the Foundation’s website at lincolntrailcollegefoundation.com.

“As you know we’re in the midst of something unprecedented,” Foundation Executive Director Rod Harmon said. “We are in need of money and special help because of this unique situation and we’re trying to raise money for scholarships for students. We know that there are students whose parents have been laid off or maybe they’ve been laid off, too, and we want to help them.”

Harmon said this giving week is about making sure more people have the opportunity to attend Lincoln Trail College.

“We would hope you would consider assisting us in whatever way you can. We appreciate it and the students at Lincoln Trail College appreciate it. ... Any help you can give us would be greatly appreciated.”

LTC will offer summer semester classes beginning June 2 and the fall semester begins Aug. 20. Classes in the summer are expected to begin online, but as the summer progresses, some may be allowed to meet face-to-face.

The college expects that classes in the fall semester will be offered face-to-face. President Dr. Ryan Gower said the college will monitor information from local officials and may make some adjustments to classes like limiting the number of people allowed in a class and staggering class times to better allow social distancing.