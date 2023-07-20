Walking down South Ninth Street from Poplar Street in downtown Terre Haute, it’s hard to imagine the neighborhood of today was once a thriving city block home to 12 breweries. Yet from the mid-1800s through Prohibition, that’s exactly the picture of the Terre Haute Brewing District. Terre Haute Brewing Company, which still runs today, is one of the original nine commercial breweries in the United States and the second oldest operating brewery in the country. While the Brewing District has undergone changes over the years, community members, brewmasters and beer enthusiasts are working together to restore and reimagine the district into the present.
Then ...
While it was not in the Historic Brewing District downtown, Terre Haute’s first brewery opened in 1835. Outlet 23 was located on Water and Sheets streets near the Wabash River. It only operated for one year, as it was destroyed in a fire in 1836.
Chauncey Warren and Demas Deming Sr. were a couple of the early pioneers in Terre Haute brewing. In 1837 they opened the brewery that would later become Terre Haute Brewing Company on Eighth Street in downtown Terre Haute. Then, in 1848, a German immigrant by the name of Matthias Mogger opened Mogger Brewery (located in the current Mogger’s Pub & Restaurant location at Ninth and Poplar streets) and it remained in business until 1868. This was the start of what became known as the Terre Haute Brewing District.
Another Terre Haute brewing pioneer was Anton Mayer, a German immigrant and former brewmaster. He came to America in 1856 at age 14 and worked for Mogger. Mayer later moved to Cincinnati to learn the American method of beer brewing. He returned to Terre Haute and, in 1869, Mayer bought the brewery and expanded the facility to two blocks at Poplar and Ninth streets. At the time, the brewery was producing 2,500 beer barrels. Eventually, Mogger’s Brewery was merged into the Brewing Company. In 1878, a new brewhouse was built across the street and two years later, production increased to 30,000 barrels per year.
The brewery was sold to Crawford Fairbanks, John Beggs and Deming in 1889, all of whom incorporated it to be the Terre Haute Brewing Company. From 1892 to 1902, the Brewing Company became the seventh largest brewery in the United States, producing 100,000 barrels per year. During this time, its flagship beer, Champagne Velvet, was released. By 1910, Terre Haute Brewing Company had 250 employees. During the heydays of the Brewing District, beer was transported two ways. It was sent to the Wabash River and Erie Canal, which ran down what is now 9th ½ Street, or by horse and wagon from the current Stables Restaurant location.
The country faced a dry 13 years when Prohibition began in 1919. The Brewing District and Terre Haute Brewing Company were hit hard by its effects. Until then, Terre Haute had upwards of 30 breweries operating. The Brewing Company tried to weather the times by changing its name to Terre Haute C.V. Company and produced a non-alcoholic version of its Champagne Velvet. But the company ceased operations in 1928.
Other alcohol manufacturers were also hit hard by Prohibition, including the town’s many distilleries. Terre Haute was once the largest single manufacturer of whiskey in the world. Built in 1895, Majestic Distillery, owned by Indiana Distilling Company and located on South First Street, was producing 60,000 gallons of spirits per day. Shut down during Prohibition, Majestic Distillery reopened and remained in operation until the 1950s. Other distilleries such as Mehl’s, Wabash Distillery and Commercial Distilling operated in Terre Haute through the years.
Terre Haute Brewing Company reopened in 1934 and grew to 900 employees and produced 1.5 million barrels of beer each year.
By the end of 1934, Champagne Velvet was available in 19 states; and by 1935, the Brewing Company was selling in 48 states.
Terre Haute’s brewing district took a turn in 1958 when ownership of the Brewing Company changed hands and the Champagne Velvet trademark was sold and moved to Chicago. The buildings on Ninth Street remained standing as remnants of the business and community. Yet the once-thriving Brewing District came to an end.
... and now
In June 2015, the Terre Haute Brewing Company and its original building were purchased and renovated. It reopened to the public in May 2016 and continues to thrive today with the production of several varieties of beer sold on tap, canned and available in stores. Brewmasters use local ingredients and pay tribute to Terre Haute and its past with beer names such as Crossroads Cream Ale, Madame Brown Ale and Poplar Street Porter. Terre Haute Brewing Company has received numerous awards for its creations, including three awards at the 2023 Denver International Beer Festival. In June, Terre Haute Brewing Company expanded its reach with its beer now sold in 29 Kroger grocery stores throughout Indiana.
In 2022, Afterburner Brewing Company opened on South Ninth Street, in the heart of the Brewing District. Established by four veterans, Afterburner is an open-concept taproom. Brewers source and showcase ingredients from Indiana growers as part of their beer offerings. The brewery currently has 12 taps for dispensing beer. They serve five core beers, as well as rotating flavors, wine and hard cider. Co-owners John Null and Greg Hrovat said a big reason they chose their current location was the proximity to downtown and to be part of the historic district.
“Our goal is to be part of this community and be a great meeting place and comfortable atmosphere for people,” Null said. “We’d love to see more development in this industry in Terre Haute, whether it’s more breweries, wineries or distilleries.”
Hrovat and Null have enjoyed meeting so many different people that craft brewing brings together. That network becomes a family.
“I didn’t expect to get to meet and talk to people we see regularly, to know them and their families, by simply having conversations around a beer,” Null said. “That really comes back to the crux of the Brewing District. It was a neighborhood where people came together.”
Over the last several years, community members have focused on bringing new life to the Brewing District. Mark and Tiffany Baker, owners of 3 Sisters Investments, partnered with Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company and Indiana On Tap to present the Haute Hops & Vines Fest in 2022 and 2023. The festival took place in the Brewing District and featured more than 25 Indiana craft breweries, wineries and distilleries from across Indiana and beyond. The sold-out events attracted numerous people who, once again, filled the streets of the downtown Terre Haute Brewing District.
