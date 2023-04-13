Are the Ten Commandments still relevant? Do we need them for our salvation? Are some worse than others? How do we reconcile Commandments we’ve broken with God’s forgiveness and love for us?
These and many other questions are the basis for author Libby Pendergast's new book, "Commanding Reverence." The author hopes to capture the reader's intrigue to ask even more questions about the Ten Commandments, to seek answers and grow closer with Christ. The author describes the book as a friendly conversation and hopes readers will gain new perspective and feel encouraged in their personal faith journey.
Equipped by her unique personal journey and experiences in a diverse career in fields like hospitality, entrepreneurship and owning small businesses over the last 25 years, the author's perspective is described as authentic, relatable and thought-provoking.
A native southerner, Pendergast attributes her fundamental core to traditions found in her upbringing (including wearing no white after Labor Day, love of college football and pearls). Pendergast now resides in Indiana.
