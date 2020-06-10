L&A Family Farms in Paris, Ill., has announced plans for a modified sunflower maze in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
L&A Family Farms has been home to the increasingly popular attraction since 2016, and while COVID-19 will force changes for the summer 2020 season, preparations are underway to safely open one of Edgar County’s annual summer traditions. The farm has been working with the Edgar County Public Health Department and continues to monitor the latest guidelines released by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
One of the biggest changes the farm is implementing impacts the layout of the sunflower maze. This year’s maze won’t be a traditional maze design. Instead, it will be a one-way path through the field in order to limit interaction between visitors. Another change will be the removal of the wagon ride down to the sunflowers from the farm store. All visitors will have to walk to the field this season to maintain the required six-foot distance.
“We are committed to providing a place for visitors to enjoy the outdoors and make memories while keeping health and safety in mind,” said Brian Lau, president and co-owner of L&A Family Farms, in a June 10 release. “We’re hoping the changes we make will allow families to continue their traditions despite the pandemic.”
Since new information and guidelines from health officials may be issued in the coming weeks, additional changes on the farm, hours of operation, prices and further details will be released closer to opening date, which is currently projected around the end of July or early August. For more information, contact Everett Lau, marketing manager, at elau99@rocketmail.com; or visit lafamilyfarms.com.
