Kane Brown is the next Country music artist in the Encore Drive-In Nights series to perform on the big screen at the Moonlite Drive-in Theater, 5056 Lafayette Ave. in Terre Haute.
Brown’s never-before-seen show will air for one night only, rain or shine, at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Since his debut, Brown has quickly established himself as one of the world’s top country music artists and has helped shift the perception of the genre, states Encore Live’s release. He ascended to one of that industry’s biggest country stars, becoming the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously and topping the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his album, “Experiment.”
Brown recently released a seven-song EP called “Mixtape Vol. 1” that includes popular collaborations “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee and “Last Time I Say Sorry,” the song Brown co-wrote with EGOT winner John Legend.
The Sept. 26 concert was recorded live and professionally edited to provide fans with a high-quality, thrilling and intimate front-row experience with the chart-topping artist, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/encore-kanebrown with early bird ticket pricing available until Sept. 18. Unlike traditional concert tickets that are purchased for one fan’s individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights’ concerts will admit one truck or carload of six fans. RVs and limousines are not permitted.
For more information, visit encorenights.com or call the Moonlite Drive-In at 812-244-1275.
Information on upcoming acts and tickets can be found at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights.
More about Kane Brown
Global entertainer Kane Brown has been called “the future of country” by Billboard, “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” in 2018 by the Associated Press, and one of “31 People Changing the South” by Time. With the chart-topping Billboard 200 release of his Platinum album “Experiment” in November 2018, Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to have his sophomore album debut at the top of this chart. Brown made history with his 2X Platinum self-titled debut album, a 13-week No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. He became the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously with his breakthrough No. 1 Top Country Album; No. 1 debuting Country Digital Song, the 5X Platinum “Heaven,” and No. 1 Country Airplay, Hot Country Song and Country Streaming Song, the 5X Platinum “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina.
Of all the country artists who made their long-form debut since 2016, Brown is the only one to receive two or more Platinum album certifications. The ACM, AMA, People’s Choice, Billboard, AMA, iHeartRadio, CMT and Billboard Music Awards nominated artist is one of only five country acts with multiple 5X Platinum hits (joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift). His two 5X Platinum songs are “Heaven” and “What Ifs” which, respectively, are the No. 3 and No. 5 most-streamed country tracks of all time – making him the only artist to have two tracks in the Top 5 of country’s most-streamed songs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.