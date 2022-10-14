A story that the late and great naturalist Marion Jackson told about his long-time friend, John Whitaker, is that the latter started a museum of sorts in his parents’ Oneonta, New York, basement when he was a young boy. Charging his friends a penny apiece to take a guided tour, Whitaker soon realized that his collection of skulls and skins and insects interested him much more than it did his pals; he cleared about a dime in profits.
From that time on, it seems, Whitaker, now 87 and a professor emeritus of Indiana State University’s Department of Biology, has been giving, offering his time, his knowledge, his money, and now even his land to the great causes of conservation and science education. His doctorate in vertebrate biology came from Cornell University a good while after his boyhood failure in big business, but he hasn’t regretted living a life of research and writing, hiking and wading, observing and teaching, one bit.
He says he plans to work until he’s 100.
Whitaker, still active with the Ouabache Land Conservancy, the annual bat festival that he founded 16 years ago at ISU (sponsored by the Department of Biology and the Center for Bat Research, Outreach, and Conservation), and with research, writing and publishing (he has written over 400 scholarly papers and 17 books, including the massive “National Audubon Society’s Field Guide to North American Mammals” in 1996), was on hand in the late summer to see the opening of the John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve, a 40-acre tract of woodland he donated to the Conservancy in late 2021.
“I realized that the land should be preserved from the first day I saw it,” Whitaker says of the forest he purchased in Clay County, north and east of Brazil, in 1975. Now open to the public for hiking and bird watching, Whitaker Woods has acted as a living laboratory for over four decades of Whitaker’s scholarly life, yet the place also fed the need he’s had since childhood for wild places and his interest in anything that walks, crawls and grows.
“Some of my favorite places in the preserve are in an area I call ‘the beech woods,’” Whitaker says. “My daughter and I spent much time collecting and eating wild plants, a la Euell Gibbons, there. Our favorite wild foods were milkweed and stinging nettles, but the woods also has many Chanterelle mushrooms. In fact, I think there is a strong relationship between Chanterelles and the beeches,” he adds.
If visitors look closely enough at the preserve, they’ll find evidence that Whitaker has explored virtually every inch of the woods time and time again, not just to look at the forest, but to see and know, above all else there, its trees. “It took about five minutes for me to decide that this was the property I wanted. I wanted it to do research on, and I also knew I wanted to set aside some woods for posterity. My main project on the property was to use 40 acres of woods to study, although I am a vertebrate biologist (he began teaching at ISU as a zoologist in 1962), mammologist and bat biologist.”
With the help of his father decades ago, Whitaker divided the property into 100-by-100-foot plots. “Plot 1-1 was in the north end, starting at the driveway and running west,” Whitaker says. “Plot 1-2 was just west of this, and 1-3 was next, and so on. All of the trees in each plot that were 12 inches “dbh” (diameter-at-breast-height) and above were identified, marked with numbered tags, and a card was made for each with a map of each plot showing where the trees were and indicating the measurement for each that first year.”
If that description sounds like an incredible accomplishment in itself, visitors could, if they had the time and interest, find over 1,700 tagged trees of 36 species. “The most abundant tree was the tulip poplar, followed by the red oak, and included four species of oak and four of hickory,” Whitaker says. Remarkably, he has followed up his initial charting by using the same cards in 15-year intervals to re-visit each tree and collect data on species, growth and habitat. He is about to publish a paper with his findings.
Whitaker’s parents played a vital role in helping their son develop a love for science, but it was his mother who proved most critical. “My dad was a dentist, and he had a chair in his office for me, and it was always assumed that I would be a dentist too,” John says. “One day, when I was in eighth grade, my mother and I were standing by the kitchen sink, and she said that I did not need to be a dentist. I said, ‘I don’t?’ and she said, ‘no.’ So, in the very next sentence, I said, ‘Okay, I will go to Cornell University and study vertebrate natural history.’ I had always been fascinated by animals, plants and fossils. And, of course, that is what I did. … I had always been interested in snakes. My mother tended to foster this particular interest, and I did not learn until years later that she was very much afraid of snakes.”
Whitaker’s father may have wanted that dentist’s chair to go to his son, but he also saw to it that John’s interests in the outdoors were satisfied too. “My Dad also fostered my interests in the outdoors through hunting and fishing. He and I even established beelines a few times, although we always ended up at farms with bee hives,” John says. “My hometown had an Indian name meaning, ‘City of the Hills,’ and we had woods all around us. I spent many hours in those hills; I came to know them and many of the animals in them intimately. I referred to them as ‘my woods.’”
Two other men also played important roles in Whitaker’s love of the outdoors and science. “I had a classmate in about sixth grade that introduced me to his uncle, Bob Goodwin. Bob was a graduate student in ornithology at Cornell, and we immediately hit it off and are still best friends to this day. We started taking trips together around Oneonta where we both lived, and then started taking trips to the New Jersey Pine Barrens, North Carolina mountains, South Carolina coastal areas and Tennessee. We collected plants, insects, reptiles, amphibians, and, of course, mammals. He taught me to make scientific skins of mammals when I was in eighth grade. I had made over 100 skins by the time I got to Cornell.”
At first, Whitaker went to Cornell to study birds, but in his second year he met Bill Hamilton, the mammologist, there; he ended up doing his graduate work with Hamilton. “I always knew that I wanted to do food habits studies, thus minored in entomology and botany. I had to do a farm practice credit by working a year on a farm. I loved the farm work and ended up working six summers there. While cutting hayfields, I would often see mice, and would jump off the tractor and catch them by hand. Of special interest were meadow jumping mice. During my last undergraduate year, I brought together the literature on these. Then during my graduate years, I studied this species. I caught nearly 1,000 of them and studied their biology.” Whitaker’s dissertation was published in 1963.
Walking Whitaker Woods is a relaxing and easy hike. The dry summer has reduced its small branch to a trickle, and on the two occasions we have been there we walked alone. Its greatest asset is clearly the ramrod straight poplars and oaks and gray-trunked beeches that tower over the canopy of other trees, the only sounds being the breeze caught in the leaves, and the lone woodpeckers and nuthatches that speak to no one in particular. It isn’t hard to see why Whitaker loves the place, why he bought it, and why he wants it kept in his family of fellow conservators.
Not long ago, I spoke with Jim Nardi, Whitaker’s friend, OLC board member, artist, author, and University of Illinois researcher. He said, “John called me about a week ago after seeing an illustration of mites as passengers on the long legs of our Hoosier ‘daddy longlegs.’ I had included an illustration of these in my book on soil life, and John wanted to tell me that he had written a scientific paper about the two species of mite that associate with our local daddy longlegs. Who else would investigate the obscure lives of these little creatures?” Nardi asked in wonder.
Perhaps, just John Whitaker. May he work until he’s 100.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. You can buy Mike’s books in many Wabash Valley stores, and at Amazon.com. The John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve is located at 3801 West County Road 950N, Brazil, Indiana, 47834.
