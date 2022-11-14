Every November, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church turns into a Santa’s workshop. Gift items are stacked to the ceiling and members are busy stuffing 500 shoeboxes with toys and goods for children around the world. The bustle of Christmas cheer is part of Operation Christmas Child, a program that provides hope to kids who may not otherwise receive a holiday gift.
Operation Christmas Child is an initiative run through Samaritan’s Purse, a global evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work. Churches and organizations that participate in Operation Christmas Child stuff shoeboxes full of toys and goods, which are given to children along with a small bible so they can share in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Ginger Pruitt, children’s director at Mount Pleasant, first heard of Operation Christmas Child 11 years ago and knew it would be a perfect program for the church’s youth to serve other youth. Their efforts started as a small Wednesday night youth program where kids were encouraged to get a shoebox and stuff it full of usable items. Pruitt recalled the kids loved the concept and really took to the vision of the initiative. Since then, Mount Pleasant’s efforts have grown over the years to the point where the entire church membership gets involved. Donations, including toys, small games, hair bows, stickers and other fun items, are collected year-round and assembled at a church-wide packing party in November.
Pruitt admits it’s rewarding to see how different people in the church take to the vision of Operation Christmas Child. One member crocheted washcloths for all 500 boxes, while a few women made homemade pillowcase dresses for the boxes. A Sunday school class collected soap for a year and another class collected school supplies. One of the kids’ ministries made sewing kits for kids, and the VBS kids ministry decided to collect stuffed animals as a project and ended up receiving 300 animals.
Each shoebox is filled with a collection of “must-have” items and fillers. The “must haves” include a bar of soap and washcloth, toothbrush, school supplies (some kids have never seen a crayon before) and a stuffed animal. One of the reasons stuffed animals are critical is because human traffickers will often lure children away by promising them a stuffed animal since it’s rare for underprivileged kids in impoverished countries to have their own stuffed animal. If the kids have one through Operation Christmas Child, they are less likely to be lured away as a trafficking victim. The filler items include toys, clothes, games and crafts.
Once the 500 boxes are packed, a label is placed on it that indicates if it’s ideal for a boy or girl, and the age of the recipient. Mount Pleasant’s boxes — along with boxes from Christway and Terre Haute First Baptist Church — are then taken to Rockville and loaded onto a semi-truck to the national Operation Christmas Child processing center where each box is inspected and a New Testament Bible partial that is translated into the language of the destination is inserted. Each box receives a bar code, which is scanned and tells Mount Pleasant where the boxes were sent. Nearly 10 million boxes nationwide are sent to various countries.
Pruitt said one of the most rewarding parts of Operation Christmas Child is when the Mount Pleasant youth hear from the recipients.
“When you pack a box, they encourage you to add a letter and photo of yourself,” Pruitt said. “Kids can choose to leave their email or mailing address, and we’ve had kids write us or email us. The kids get so excited to hear how much they enjoyed their box. One year, a 12-year-old girl sent us a photo of herself with her box, and in it was the sewing kit the girls made. It was so exciting to see and know our youth are making a difference around the world and sharing Jesus with them.”
Mount Pleasant will host its annual box stuffing even Nov. 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the fellowship center. The party itself is the fifth-grade service project and youth are in charge of coordinating the event. Community members are encouraged to partake in the packing party.
“It doesn’t matter who packs or how, it’s the heart behind it,” said Pruitt. “We pray over the boxes while sharing the good news and great joy of Jesus, which is what Christmas is all about.”
