Follow the Frank family’s life in their secret attic as they hide from the Nazi’s during Indiana State University’s Performing Art Series presentation of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
The enduring story from World War II will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on March 10 in Tilson Auditorium in Tirey Hall at ISU.
During 1942 in Amsterdam amid the second World War, the Frank family was forced into hiding to escape from the Nazis, who were deporting Jews to concentration camps. Anne Frank, at age 13, spent the next two years of her life living in the “secret annex” without leaving. As Anne lives her life in the tiny attic with her family along with a few others, she documents her experiences in her diary. The diary chronicles the thoughts and feelings of young Anne from the fear of discovery by the Nazis and the horrors of war to the excitement of first love. Her diary passages display her wit, determination and hope which are inspiring to all.
ISU’s Performing Art Series is sponsored by the Terre Haute Savings Bank. There will be a special free pre-event with refreshments and entertainment related to the show for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Lounge, also in Tirey Hall.
Tickets are $18 to $20 for adults, $15 to $17 for ISU faculty and staff, and $5 for youth. They are available at ticketmaster.com, at 877-ISU-TIXS, or at the Hulman Center ticket office in Tirey Hall T150.
