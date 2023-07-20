Whether it’s then or now, there’s no doubt that the Historic 12 Points District is one of Terre Haute’s most beloved areas. The north side of town may be small, but it’s mighty, with a long and sometimes scandalous history.
In recent years, the area, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, has experienced a resurgence thanks to the Twelve Points Revitalization organization. Part initiative, part 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the group was created to “inspire economic development in a historic district of Terre Haute, Indiana.”
Launched in 2019, the group has made huge strides in just a few short years, even during a global pandemic. In what started as neighborhood clean-ups, the group has mobilized to bring in private investors, encouraged small businesses to locate to the area and supported the Vigo County Public Library in its plans to bring a branch to the area.
Despite the loss of the CVS Pharmacy in the heart of the neighborhood, Terre Foods Market is working to create a store in the area, according to Twelve Points Revitalization Treasurer Karen Long.
“When you think about how we started and where we are, it’s kind of amazing actually,” Long says. “We started cleaning up trash to make things look not so run-down. Thanks to [Terre Haute] Mayor [Duke] Bennett we had some help in those efforts. Then we really got a jump start thanks to Mark and Tiffany [Baker].”
When asked about the area’s then-and-now, entrepreneurs and 12 Points business owners, Mark and Tiffany Baker say the transformation has been massive, thanks to the leadership and energy of the 12 Points group.
“You can redefine ‘then.’ It doesn’t have to be the 20s, 30s or 40s, ‘then’ could be five years ago when all of this was boarded up and there were completely blighted buildings,” Tiffany Baker explains. “Now look at where we are, and it was because of a group of people that started the 12 points Revitalization, they’ve gotten us to the ‘now.’”
And that “now” is just the beginning. According to Baker’s research economists say a true “revitalization” takes 10 years. Baker says 12 Points may be at the beginning, but that’s not a negative.
“If you think about it, we’re just babies into this, but there’s a sweet spot at about four or five years when a revitalization just takes off, so that’s the motivation and the momentum that we need,” she says. “Knowing that it’s not an overnight process and that we need to keep going, we need to keep talking about it and keep relationships with other property owners, those things are going to keep us moving forward.”
Long agrees, saying the work is no doubt a group effort, one that she hopes more people will join as the work continues.
“We don’t want to have to go knocking on doors, but we want to hear from the people in the neighborhood,” Long says. “We’re trying to bring people to the area, but it’s just as, if not more, important to know what the people who live here want and need. And we can’t make it happen if we don’t know what people want … We want to create a city within the city.”
To learn more about the 12 Points Revitalization or to get involved visit: 12pointsrevitalization.org.
