Indiana State University updates Performing Arts Series schedule

The show will go on … eventually. Indiana State University looks forward to performances in its Performing Arts Series lineup for next fall and beyond.
The university has rescheduled its spring 2021 shows.
Performance dates in 2021 include: The Passing Zone-Comedy, with chainsaws, Sept. 20; Reza, Edge of Illusion, rock concert meets magic show, Oct. 25; and Christmas in Killarney, traditional Christmas classics paired with world class Irish dance, Dec. 7.
New dates in 2022 include: Magic of Motown, classic Motown hits, glittering costumes and dazzling dance moves, Feb. 8; Broadway Tonite Live, discover the greatest Broadway shows, March 15; and Flamenco, traditional Spanish dance with Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, April 4.
All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium inside Tirey Hall on the ISU campus. One hour prior to each show, ticketholders can attend a free pre-event activity with entertainment related to the show and refreshments in the Heritage Ballroom, also in Tirey Hall.
For questions on season tickets or other information, visit www.hulmancenter.org or call 877-ISU-TIXS.
