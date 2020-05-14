IDNR video shows how to maximize safety during outdoor fun

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources now has a video with safety guidelines related to COVID-19 to follow during visits to the IDNR’s public lands.
The video is on the DNR YouTube site at https://youtu.be/2zWiGGGCm2c and will be posted on DNR social media sites as well. It features Indiana State Parks staff, and even a bald eagle, the resident educational ambassador that travels the state for programs with the team from Hardy Lake’s Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center.
"These guidelines include things like visiting parks and public lands close to home, wearing a mask and bringing hand sanitizer with you, washing your hands frequently, avoiding crowded parking lots and not parking on the grass, and practicing social distancing and “carry-in, carry-out” with your trash and other items you bring with you," according to the IDNR press release.
Visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19 to keep up with related information posted on social media, and at property gates and bulletin boards.
