A big trend on social media in 2020 was “How it started vs. how it’s going.” You know the memes that would show some awkward school photo of a child who had “glowed up” (yep, I know all the terms the kids are using) into some objectively beautiful human being. Glow ups aside, looking back can be great. Ideally you see how far you’ve come and hopefully give yourself a pat on the back for all of your accomplishments. Other times it can be downright depressing — especially if you’re not as far along as you had hoped. As it turns out I am not retired to my private island as I had expected when I was 20. Whatever the case, remembering how it started vs. how it’s going is bound to provide some valuable insight into your journey. This is also true for businesses and organizations.
I was looking back through some photos and came across pictures from the White Violet Farm back in the day. Wow! What a difference. Here are two significant takeaways that I discovered while walking down memory lane.
The Farmers Market
The first Terre Haute Farmers Market started in 2005. It was comprised of about eight to 10 vendors who set up in the Clabber Girl parking lot in downtown Terre Haute. As a participant each Saturday we would load our vehicle and bring produce from our farm to our small stand. It was a one-person operation — sometimes two if we could wrangle up a volunteer. In addition to the Saturday market, at that time we were also selling produce midweek at either our own market at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods or to customers enrolled in our community supported agriculture program. This limited how much produce we would bring on Saturdays.
In 2018 the Terre Haute Farmers Market decided to move to the Meadows shopping center parking lot. The new location inspired us to focus more of our energy to grow specifically for the farmers market and our own farm store. The relocation to the Meadows proved to be a great thing for our farm and all of the other vendors. Because it is located in a very large space, there is ample parking for customers making it really convenient. It is also located in a residential area which makes it easier for people to access. The White Violet Farm is one of two of the original vendors from that first season. We are still located right next to L&A Farms who has also been there since the beginning. Our space has tripled in size and we need three people each Saturday to handle the crowd. There are a ton more vendors than when the Farmers Market began back in 2005. With entertainment and lots of shopping options it really has become a great experience for all who attend. We are proud to be a part of this local organization.
Flowers
Shortly after we transitioned to the new location for the Farmers Market, Candace Minster, our garden manager at the time, had the idea to expand our flower operation. We used to have a small flower patch with a handful of flowers grown for the sisters and only took a few small bouquets to market. All that changed in 2020 when Candace moved into the role of Flower and Fiber Arts Coordinator and took growing flowers to the next level. Where before we had just a few beds of flowers, now we have rows and rows as well as a plethora of varieties. It all starts in the spring with ranunculus, anemones and poppies. We also tried tulips this year. Of course, as summer marches forward we welcome other favorites like zinnias, cosmos, bachelor buttons, larkspur and celosia. We also love when the sunflowers arrive in the late summer. But of course, nothing is as exciting (at least to Candace) as when the dahlias bloom. It sounds a bit like the name of a Nicholas Sparks novel – “When the Dahlia’s Bloom.” We got a big glow-up when we expanded our flower operation.
So, there you have it. Two examples of then and now as it applies to our farm. If you want to know more about us, feel free to stop by the Terre Haute Farmers Market on Saturdays at the Meadows. We’ll be there just as we have for the past 18 years!
Mary Riley serves as the Director of Operations for the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence. While she is the “least farmer” person on the farm, she likes to help the team where she can and is always down to feed everyone. She lives in Terre Haute with her husband, B.J., and their two dogs, Hank and Randy. She has four sons and one granddaughter. She also spends time with her mother, Bernice.
