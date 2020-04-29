SANTA CLAUS, IND. — Since opening day for Holiday World has been postponed to early June due to COVID-19, the park will host a Digital Opening Day starting with a welcome from park President Matt Eckert and fourth-generation owner Leah Koch and ending with a fireworks show followed by a sweepstakes drawing for free tickets at 9 p.m. CDT.
“We may not be able to welcome guests through our gates on May 2 as we had originally planned,” says Koch, “but we’re going to celebrate it just the same.”
On May 2, the park will release videos every hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. CDT. In addition to the fireworks show, they’ll release entertainment videos, cooking tutorials for making your own Holiday World food at home, and a special chat with park president Matt Eckert, and fourth-generation owners Lauren Crosby and Koch. The park will also host an appreciation hour for all healthcare workers and essential workers.
To help families bring Holiday World home, the park has created Holidog’s Digital FunTown including interactive videos, printable worksheets, and content for kids of all ages at home. In addition to workout, magic and cooking videos, adults can also enjoy Spotify playlists and the Holiday World Podcast.
For an official schedule of the day’s events, (and for a shopping list for cooking along with us) visit HolidayWorld.com/DigitalOpeningDay.
“Opening day is a special day that we count down toward every year. We can’t wait until we can open our gates to Guests again, but until then we’re going to celebrate and help our Guests bring opening day home,” adds Koch.
Visit HolidayWorld.com/COVID-19 for the most updated information.
