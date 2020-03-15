Throughout the three floors of the Vigo County Historical Museum you will find beautifully preserved artworks by various local and nationally renowned artists. Hidden among them is one that deserves special mention. This week’s Historical Treasure is a monumental tribute to our Vigo County Courthouse. The large framed watercolor print found in the County History exhibit is more than just another lovely painting of our County Courthouse. It is the 1884 original rendition portrayed by the architect himself.
With its stately limestone and use of both Ionic and Corinthian columns our County Courthouse is a superb example of neo-Baroque architecture designed by Samuel Hannaford.
Samuel Hannaford was born in England in the spring of 1835, but arrived in Cincinnati with his family at the age of nine. It was there he studied architecture at Farmer’s College and started an apprenticeship with fellow architect John R. Hamilton. After three years he ventured to begin his own architectural business. Most of Hannaford’s major works are situated in the Cincinnati area, but he designed family homes, churches and government buildings throughout the Midwest and New England States.
At the time Hannaford’s vision for Terre Haute was coming into view, the Vigo County Courthouse was housed in a brick building at 3rd and Ohio. It was supposed to be a temporary location after moving from the 1818 original Courthouse. However, more than 20 years passed before the first cornerstone was placed for the new building. Hannaford’s design was dedicated on June 7, 1888. It was the first of four Courthouses designed by Samuel Hannaford before he retired from his firm in 1904.
Five years after suffering a stroke, Samuel Hannaford was laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati Ohio.
The Vigo County Courthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.