Several new artifacts and photographs were recently added to the Heinl Family Collection at the Vigo County History Center. The collection includes articles of interest pertaining to John Heinl, his son Fred Heinl, Fred’s wife Jesse, Eugene V. Debs, and others.
The Heinl family came to America in 1854. Working first with a florist in Ohio, John G. Heinl had wisely “planted” his skills and knowledge of horticulture. He moved to Terre Haute in 1863 and at the age of 19 opened one of the first florist shops in the city. Having made a good start in Terre Haute, John won the affection of Marie Debs, sister of Eugene V. Debs and in 1870 the couple was married and had two sons. The eldest, Fred joined the family business and helped to establish the new location at the northwest corner of Seventh and Walnut streets. Heinl’s Flower Shop opened in 1901 and continued to thrive for over 150 years. The Heinl’s youngest son, Robert attended Rose Polytechnic Institute and became a highly successful news reporter and journalist.
Fred operated other greenhouses in addition to the Heinl Flower Shop. One large operation was at 1630 Plum Street and another, Heinl’s Floral Hall was centrally located along the streetcar railway on the southeast corner at Eighth and Cherry. As we can tell from many of the newly donated items, Fred was a charter member of the Terre Haute Rotary and heavily committed as a member to the Rose Dispensary and Rose Home. He also served as president of the Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, an office he had held since 1938.
Although the Heinl Family and the Vigo County History Center share the love of a mutual friend, a legendary bulldog, “Stiffy Green,” there is so much more to the story of this notable family history. If you want to learn more about the Heinl family or the collection at the History Center, visit the center at 929 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute. Visiting hours of the museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
